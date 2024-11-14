Judicate West Welcomes Judge Morrison C. England, Jr. in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, has added Judge Morrison C. England, Jr., formerly of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California, to its roster of neutrals. Based out of the Sacramento office, Judge England is a member of the Federal Practice Group and is available nationwide as a mediator, arbitrator, and private judge.

“Judge England has unparalleled civil litigation experience, earned during his four decades as a District Court judge, a state court judge and a civil litigator. A trailblazer in the legal community, he is dedicated to serving the judiciary, his peers, and the broader legal community with strength and grace,” said Rosemarie Chiusano Aubert, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Co-Founder of Judicate West. “Judge England has served on numerous committees addressing technology, patents and trademarks, and he has been an influential leader worldwide on judicial issues. He has a unique ability to bond with people and make them feel special, and we are thrilled he is part of the Judicate West team and our Federal Practice Group.”

Judge England has more than 40 years of combined legal experience, including nearly 30 years of serving California from the bench. He was appointed to the district court in 2002 by then-President George W. Bush following six years with the Sacramento County Superior Court, and he served as Chief Judge of the Eastern District of California from 2012-2016. He has presided over countless matters including dependency and delinquency, criminal and civil. Judge England began his career as a civil litigator with the firm Quattrin, Johnson, Campora & England. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserve, JAG Corps.

Judge England was named “Judge of the Year” by the Capitol City Trial Lawyers in 2006, the Sacramento County Bar Association in 2007 and the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) in 2014. He has served as chair of the Superior Court’s Technology Committee; as a member of the Superior Court’s Executive Committee; and as a member, then vice president, of the Executive Board of the California Judge’s Association. Judge England was appointed to serve on the Judicial Council of the United States on Information Technology and served multiple terms on the Judicial Conference Advisory Committee on Criminal Rules for the United States.

Throughout his judicial career, Judge England traveled to numerous countries, including Afghanistan, Bosnia, India, Indonesia, Iraq and Morocco, as part of an exchange with the judiciary of each of those countries. Sponsored by the U.S. Patent and Trade Office and the Department of Justice, the exchanges included discussion on issues of the judiciary, the rule of law, and intellectual property. He received his J.D. (1983) from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law and his B.A. (1977) from the University of the Pacific. McGeorge Law honored him in 2016 as a Distinguished Alumni and awarded him the University’s Medallion of Excellence Award.

About Judicate West

For more than 30 years, Judicate West has been one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus professional attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

Contact:

Melody Kleiman

Judicate West

(714) 852-5189

melody@judicatewest.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.