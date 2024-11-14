NewtekOne, Inc.’s, CEO, Barry Sloane, Interviewed at the LD Micro Main Event XVII Investor Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: NEWT) CEO, President, and Chairman, Barry Sloane, was recently interviewed by Chris Miglino, founder and CEO, of Sequire, at the LD Micro Main Event XVII Investor Conference. During the interview, Mr. Sloane discussed the history of NewtekOne and its importance in the business marketplace today with its ecosystem of offerings available to the approximate 30 million independent business owners across the United States. During this 13-minute interview, Mr. Sloane explains the importance of what NewtekOne has accomplished during its two decades of operating history and experience serving independent business owners, as well as how it is strategically positioned to continue to grow and capture market share as a bank holding company owning a nationally chartered bank in this vital demographic. To listen to the full interview please click on the following link Interview with NewtekOne CEO, Barry Sloane or visit NewtekOne’s website at NewtekOne, Inc. Events and Presentations. If you have any questions or would like to discuss these topics in further detail, please contact Jayne Cavuoto, Director of Investor Relations at NewtekOne, Inc. at jcavuoto@newtekone.com.

About NewtekOne, Inc.

NewtekOne®, Your Business Solutions Company®, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, “NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to independent business owners. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to independent business owners across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses, and reduce their risk.

NewtekOne’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions.

