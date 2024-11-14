Bybit Card Unveils Limited-edition MBTI and Hamster Designs for New Users

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is enticing new users with limited-edition virtual card designs. Until November 20th, applicants can choose from exclusive MBTI or Hamster-themed Bybit Cards, combining personalized flair with seamless crypto spending.

Crypto enthusiasts and meme coin fans will appreciate these trendy designs, which remain tied to their Bybit Card after successful application. From now to Nov. 20, 2024, new users of Bybit who are eligible for the Bybit Card may simply sign up for Bybit and apply for the Bybit Card online to unlock the following rewards:

Exclusive Perk

New users can add a touch of individuality to their Bybit Card with limited-edition designs during the event period. Successful applicants will receive a special MBTI or Hamster-themed Bybit Card at random. Users may have a little fun at this event and see if Bybit guesses their MBTI type right.

Sharing is Caring

Existing users have the chance to win a referral bonus by inviting friends and loved ones to apply for the Bybit Card. Successful referrals will allow the referrer to take home 20 USDT and the referee 10 USDT.

Since Hamster Kombat’s launch, the Telegram-based crypto game where players can mine Hamster coins by managing a virtual crypto exchange has become a viral sensation among the internet generation and the crypto community. Now fans have an opportunity to get hold of a bespoke Hamster Bybit Card right in their digital wallet.

“The Bybit Card is a full experience from utility to look-and-feel. We hope it brings a smile to our customers’ faces when they use our Card and enjoy its benefits and rewards,” said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director of Bybit.

The Bybit Card is gaining traction among users worldwide for its convenience and global reach. Accepted at over 90 million merchants via the Mastercard network, it enables seamless conversion of crypto assets into everyday payments. Offering effortless spending and rewards, it bridges the gap between digital assets and daily financial needs.

The designs are assigned at random and cannot be changed once upgraded. Terms and conditions apply. Users can find out more about Bybit’s answer to everyday crypto spending on eligibility: Bybit Card

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

