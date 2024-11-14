Mascots Xiyangyang and Lerongrong ready for China's 15th National Games

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joint events were held in Guangdong, Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR on November 9 to mark the one-year countdown to China's 15th National Games (NG), the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities (NGD), and the 9th National Special Olympic Games (NSOG).

Scheduled to take place from November 9 to 21, 2025, the 15th NG will be hosted across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, with the 12th NGD and the 9th NSOG following from December 8 to 15, 2025.

The three regions are united in their commitment to delivering a "green, inclusive, open, and clean" event, while ensuring it is "simple, safe, and spectacular". Collaborative efforts are well underway, with preparations progressing actively and prudently.

On the same day, the official theme slogans, emblems, and mascots of the events were unveiled. The slogan for the 15th NG is "Passionate National Games, Vibrant Greater Bay Area", and that for the following games encourages those participants to pursue dreams in the Greater Bay Area and embark on a brighter journey.

According to the organizing committee of the 15th NG, both slogans are deeply aligned with the strategic positioning of the Greater Bay Area. They embody the Olympic values, Chinese cultural values, and China's sporting spirit. Beyond that, the slogans reflect the pulse of the times, emphasize local identity, and highlight the features of sports, while striking an emotional chord and fostering a sense of unity.

The mascots for these sporting events are inspired by the Chinese white dolphin, a national first-class protected wild animal. These two adorable creatures, named Xiyangyang and Lerongrong, symbolize joy, harmony, and unity.

Designed around the theme of "prosperity and inclusiveness", the emblem draws inspiration from the moment of fireworks bursting. The visually striking creation features three intertwining petals that rotate to form a harmonious pattern. Drawing on the distinct shapes and hues of flowers, the designers have carefully arranged the petals in a spiral that converges at the center. This symbolizes the harmonious integration and boundless vitality of the Greater Bay Area. It also represents the region's deep connection with the motherland and its expanding global influence.

Source: Organizing Committee of the 15th National Games of China

Contact person: Ms. Li, Tel: 86-10-63074558

