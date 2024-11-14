Noble Capital Markets and Stocktwits Announce Strategic Partnership

BOCA RATON, Fla., and NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noble Capital Markets (Noble), a full-service SEC / FINRA-registered broker-dealer dedicated exclusively to serving public and private middle market companies and their investors, and Stocktwits, the world’s leading social network for investors and traders, today announced a strategic partnership that will launch at NobleCon20 , Noble’s 20th annual emerging growth equity conference, and extend into 2025 and beyond. This partnership brings together the unique strengths of both companies to amplify value for clients and subscribers.

As part of this collaboration, Stocktwits joins NobleCon20 as the exclusive social media partner, leveraging its extensive community to elevate the reach of presenting companies. Stocktwits will promote presenting company sessions and Q&As through targeted ads and push notifications, ensuring broader exposure to its 10 million users. This initiative is expected to significantly boost visibility for NobleCon’s presenting companies, connecting them to a larger audience and increasing engagement with potential investors.

"Partnering with Stocktwits aligns perfectly with our mission to provide emerging growth companies with the visibility and resources they deserve," said Nico Pronk, Noble’s CEO. "With their extensive network and our robust research and capital markets experience, we are positioned to deliver a truly unique conference experience that will benefit both presenters and attendees.”

To further strengthen the event’s reach, select Stocktwits registered users will receive an exclusive discount to attend the in-person conference, featuring an AI-focused keynote panel, 80+ public and select private middle market company presentations, an evening networking hangar party, and a highlight event featuring three of the original “Sharks” from ABC’s Shark Tank. Further details about the event can be found at https://www.nobleconference.com/ .

“We’re thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with the Noble team. We’ll begin with collaborating on NobleCon20 and Channelchek, but we’ll continue to partner on informative media that drives awareness for public companies” said Shiv Sharma, Stocktwits President & COO. “Our partnership will enable us to bring exciting and underfollowed growth opportunities directly to our active investor base, delivering content and insights that resonate deeply with our audience.”

Beyond NobleCon20, Stocktwits will also serve as a social media sponsor for Channelchek, Noble’s no-cost investor community. This expanded collaboration will include featuring Noble’s equity research on Stocktwits, which exceeds 200 million monthly page views from the most active investors who are deeply passionate about driving returns. Stocktwits will also refer select companies to be evaluated for Noble’s Company Sponsored Research Program.

As part of the partnership, Noble will feature Stocktwits on Channelchek, introducing companies to Stocktwits’ expanding suite of tools designed to elevate investor visibility, which includes Ads, Sponsored Articles, Featured Posts, Newsletters, Live Earnings Calls, Press Release Optimization, and premium video content, all tailored to increase investor engagement and broaden market reach.

About Noble Capital Markets

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service investment bank and advisory firm with an award-winning research team and proprietary investor distribution platform. We deliver middle market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. Over the past 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports.

About Channelchek

Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to public emerging growth and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 7,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, and content including equity research, webcasts, and industry articles.

About Stocktwits

Stocktwits is the premier social media platform dedicated to investors and traders. With an active community of over 10 million users, Stocktwits has established itself as a leading voice in the investing world. Driven by the mission to help investors enhance their returns, Stocktwits offers a rich ecosystem of community interaction, data, content, and tools that empower investors to connect, learn, profit, and have fun in the process.

