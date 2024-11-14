Construction underway for nuEra Cannabis’s new dispensary in East Dubuque Dispensary, Targeting Early December Opening

EAST DUBUQUE, Ill., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuEra Cannabis has announced the construction of its latest retail dispensary location in East Dubuque, Illinois. The new dispensary, located at 20170 US Hwy 20 West, East Dubuque, IL 61025, marks another exciting expansion for nuEra in Illinois, with the highly anticipated opening slated for December.





The building, an innovative modular construction made of segments pre-built off-site, is the first of its kind for nuEra, adding a unique and efficient touch to the construction process which will be completed in record time for the company. The location, in a redeveloped lot next to the iconic Family Beer liquor store, is minutes from the bridge connecting East Dubuque to Iowa, and within easy access for locals and tourists alike in nearby Galena, IL and Wisconsin.

The East Dubuque dispensary marks the eighth nuEra dispensary in Illinois, and the second opening this year following the opening of nuEra’s DeKalb location in May of this year. The company plans to open an additional location in the southern Chicago suburbs early next year.





A New Hub for Cannabis Enthusiasts in East Dubuque and Surrounding Areas

The East Dubuque nuEra location will serve as a premier destination for cannabis aficionados and newcomers alike, offering a wide array of products, both from nuEra’s own house of brands, including Interstate 420, Midweek Friday, and Alchemy and from all the best cultivators in the Prairie State. The dispensary is designed to foster an inviting and educational atmosphere.

“nuEra is a true Illinois-grown, family-owned and family-run company that got its start in the medical program in Illinois back in 2015, and we plan to bring that same emphasis on education and community involvement to East Dubuque and its surrounding communities,” said Laura Jaramillo Bernal, COO of nuEra. “We are striving to create the sort of store where both newbies and experienced customers can feel welcome, find the right products for their needs, and learn about how they can access the safest and highest quality product in this new era of legal cannabis.”

Customers will find a diverse selection of cannabis products and accessories at competitive prices, and can also maximize their savings through nuEra’s High Flyers Club rewards program. Members of the program benefit from exclusive discounts, access to new product releases, and the ability to "stack" their rewards with daily deals, saving an additional 3-5% on every purchase.

Staying Connected with nuEra

As construction progresses, hiring for a variety of full and part-time positions is underway, welcoming individuals from the local community to become part of the nuEra family. To sign up for updates, stay informed about the Grand Opening, or apply for a position, visit www.nueracannabis.com .

About nuEra Cannabis

nuEra Cannabis is an independent, privately-owned cannabis retailer and cultivator with operations in Illinois and Michigan. The name nuEra highlights the fact that legalization in Illinois didn’t just change the laws on the books – it unleashed a whole new era of cannabis: an era in which cannabis is safer, higher quality and available in a greater variety than ever before.

For media inquiries, please contact:

media@nueracannabis.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8e43de3-4a2e-44ba-a6ab-d0a44bc1b41d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1288d9cb-b3c5-457c-b1d9-bcc818384018

A New Hub for Cannabis Enthusiasts in East Dubuque and Surrounding Areas nuEra Cannabis has announced the construction of its latest retail dispensary location in East Dubuque, Illinois A New Hub for Cannabis Enthusiasts in East Dubuque and Surrounding Areas nuEra Cannabis has announced the construction of its latest retail dispensary location in East Dubuque, Illinois

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.