Fortune World’s Best Workplaces Outperform on Drivers of Confidence in Leadership

Oakland, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Only 51% of employees are excited to use AI to improve their work and even less (45%) believe their company will use AI in a way that benefits them.

That’s the challenge facing global talent leaders according to a Great Place To Work® market study of nearly 43,000 employees. It’s a challenge that companies on the Fortune World’s Best Workplaces List™ are already solving, with these 25 companies outperforming the typical workplace on key drivers of confidence in leadership.

Here are the companies that made this year’s list:

When employees reported having confidence in their leaders, they were four times more likely to say they were meaningfully participating in innovation at their company, increasing their odds of AI adoption and overall resilience at work.

When employees say they have a lot of meaningful opportunities to innovate, they are three times more likely to be excited to use AI.

Great Place To Work identified key employee experiences that increase the odds that employees also report having confidence in company leadership. Companies on the list outperformed the typical workplace on every measure. For example, less than half of employees at a typical workplace said promotions were fairly awarded compatred to three in four employees at the World’s Best.

“As global companies, these employers have an incredible impact on our world,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “We are proud to recognize these companies for their dedication to creating better workplaces for every employee — and by extension, making the world a better place for all of us.”

“This global list followed a rigorous process, one that assures that employees have spoken about what they think are exceptional workplaces where they feel trusted, empowered, and energized to do their best work," says Alyson Shontel, editor-in-chief of Fortune.

Great Place To Work selected the 25 companies on the list by analyzing more than 7.4 million employee surveys collected from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in 2023 and 2024. Read about the full set of findings with examples from winning companies here.

About the Fortune World’s Best Workplaces™

Great Place To Work selected the World’s Best Workplaces by gathering and analyzing more than 7.4 million confidential survey responses, representing the experiences of 20 million employees worldwide at Great Place To Work Certified organizations. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces and positively impact people and communities across multiple countries around the world. Companies must have appeared on at least five Best Workplaces lists in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, North America, or Australia during 2023 or early 2024, and have at least 5,000 employees worldwide, with 40% outside of its headquartered country. Read the full methodology.

To be considered, all companies use the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ survey. To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

