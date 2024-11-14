Quanterix Corporation Is Now Under Investigation by Johnson Fistel, LLP on Behalf of Shareholders Who Incurred Losses on Their Investments

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX) or any of its executive officers violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to disclose material information to investors.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On November 12, 2024, following the market's closure, Quanterix disclosed that it had discovered an error in the capitalization of labor and overhead costs for prior periods, dating back to at least 2021. This error impacted the valuation of its inventory. Consequently, the company advised that the financial statements containing these errors should no longer be considered reliable.

Following this news, Quanterix’s stock price fell by 18.3% closing at $12.40 per share on November 13, 2024.

