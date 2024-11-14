Solo.io Donates Leading Open Source API Gateway to the CNCF to Drive Community Innovation and Redefine API Management with ‘Omni’ Directional Connectivity

Announces Unified API Connectivity Approach with Kubernetes Gateway, General Availability of Ambient Mesh, and AI Gateway Enhancements to Accelerate Digital Transformation and Unleash Developer Productivity

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon NA 2024 -- Solo.io , the leading cloud-native application connectivity company, today announced that it is donating its popular open source API Gateway, Gloo Gateway , to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) to further its mission of building a complete omni-gateway connectivity solution.

Supporting its vision of building the industry’s first omni-directional gateway, Solo.io is bringing together leading open source technologies in the cloud-native ecosystem to support security, observability, and resiliency for API traffic spanning ingress, egress, and east-west communication. The donation of the open-source Gloo Gateway project to the CNCF, the general availability of Istio’s Ambient mode with production-ready support from Gloo Mesh , the launch of the community website Ambientmesh.io , and the introduction of advanced security guardrails for Large Language Model (LLM) usage with Gloo AI Gateway together represent a new open-source frontier for cloud-native connectivity.

“The introduction of an omni-gateway connectivity solution marks a new era in API management,” said Idit Levine, CEO and founder of Solo.io. “As organizations accelerate their adoption of cloud native architectures and practices, they will look to build on best-of-breed open source standards and technologies for API connectivity to secure, control, and scale their cloud adoption. To take the first step in building this truly omni-directional connectivity solution, we’re excited to donate our market-leading open source API gateway, Gloo Gateway, to the CNCF.”

Solo.io Donates Open Source Gloo Gateway to CNCF

The market demands for API management are shifting, driven by the proliferation of AI, cloud-native workloads, and distributed systems. While the cloud-native open source community offers component technologies that users can assemble and deploy individually, this often results in incomplete and overlapping solutions to API connectivity for ingress, east-west, and egress network traffic.

To address this gap in the cloud-native ecosystem, Solo.io has donated its open source API Gateway, Gloo Gateway, to the CNCF as a foundational component of an open source omni-directional API management solution. The donation provides the community with access to a feature-rich modern API gateway purpose-built for organizations investing and scaling their cloud native environments.

Istio Ambient Mode reaches General Availability, Production Readiness with Gloo Mesh

Istio’s ambient mode, the groundbreaking sidecarless data plane architecture for Istio, has reached general availability status and delivers a production-ready Ambient mesh for customers looking to enable seamless zero trust security, comprehensive observability, and advanced traffic management features for cloud-native architectures.

“We chose Istio because we’re excited about Ambient mesh,” said Troy Dai, senior staff software engineer at Coinbase. “Different from other options, with Istio, the transition from sidecar to sidecar-less is not a leap of faith. We can build up our service mesh infrastructure with Istio knowing the path to sidecar-less is a two way door.”

As a co-creator and co-founder with Google of both Istio and Ambient mesh, Solo.io helps customers and the community realize the full benefits of an enterprise-grade sidecarless service mesh with the introduction of Ambientmesh.io , a free community-orientated website designed to help users fast-track the adoption of Ambient mesh and access enterprise production-ready features and support for Ambient mesh in Gloo Mesh .

AI Gateway Delivers Advanced Safety and Security Guardrails for a Multi-LLM Strategy

Solo.io has introduced new advanced AI guardrail capabilities to Gloo AI Gateway , supporting the integration of custom Small Language Models for semantic safety and security guardrails. This new semantic guardrails capability complements existing advanced AI gateway capabilities such as semantic caching, retrieval-augmented generation, token-weighted rate limiting, and fine-grained LLM consumption tracking available in Gloo AI Gateway. This approach provides users with a ‘drop-in approach’ to comprehensive security, observability, and governance across their GenAI and LLM integration connectivity use cases.

Join Solo.io at KubeCon

Solo.io will be at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2024, November 12-15 in Salt Lake City, Utah as a Diamond sponsor. Idit Levine, founder and CEO of Solo.io, will present a keynote, and several of Solo.io’s team members have sessions at the show. Solo.io will also present at Istio Day on November 12. Visit the Solo.io team at booth C2 to watch one of our lightning talks, or learn more about Istio Ambient Mesh in our free hands-on 5-minute labs. For more information visit: https://pages.solo.io/Kubecon_NA_2024.html

About Solo.io

Solo.io is a trusted partner to hundreds of companies around the world, providing industry-leading cloud-native API gateway, management, and service mesh. Solo.io provides solutions helping companies to secure, scale, and simplify their application networking. Companies use Solo.io to deliver modern applications faster, and across any cloud infrastructure. Solo.io is shaping the future of cloud-native computing. To learn more and see the solutions in action, visit www.solo.io .

