Arctiq Announces Acquisition of Summit Partners

Combination enhances presence in the US West region to accelerate next phase of growth

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctiq, a leading provider of professional IT solutions and managed services, today announced Summit Partners, an IT consulting and value-added reseller firm headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, has joined the company.

“Together, Arctiq and Summit are combining to expand our collective presence in the US West region and our local capabilities to better serve clients," said Paul Kerr, CEO of Arctiq. "Led by John Georges, Jon Lankert, and Chris Moon, the Summit Partners team brings a strong reputation for excellence, and I’m excited to build on their success. This partnership also opens the door to broader market opportunities, allowing us to accelerate growth in high-demand areas like Managed Security Services, Data & AI solutions, IT Modernization, and more."

“Summit set out to become a thought leader, providing clients with extensive capabilities in networking, data center, and hybrid cloud solutions to help them transform their operations,” said Lankert. “With Arctiq, we will scale our capabilities even further, meeting the growing demand for more advanced solutions from our customers. Our clients will now benefit from a comprehensive suite of professional and managed services, complementing our core IT infrastructure offerings. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved and excited for the future as Summit and Arctiq come together.”

Established in 2008, Summit Partners has built a strong presence serving enterprise and government clients across the US West region with operations in Nevada, Colorado, Utah, Texas, and Arkansas. Their regional reach complements Arctiq’s existing US and Canadian locations. Together, this expanded footprint enhances Arctiq’s ability to provide swift, expert support across a broader area and broader set of products and service offerings.

About Arctiq

Arctiq is a leader in professional IT services and managed services across three core Centers of Excellence: Enterprise Security, Modern Infrastructure and Platform Engineering. Renowned for our ability to architect intelligence, we connect, protect, and transform organizations, empowering them to thrive in today's digital landscape. Arctiq builds on decades of industry expertise and a customer-centric ethos to deliver exceptional value to clients across diverse industries. www.arctiq.com

About Summit Partners

Summit Partners is a full-service IT consulting firm dedicated to helping our clients improve business processes, strengthen IT organizations, and improve bottom-line performance. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, we provide a wealth of consulting services to small-to-medium businesses, large enterprises and government and education agencies. www.gosummitpartners.com

