Crown Wealth Strategies Supports Children's Grief Center of El Paso’s Red Carpet for Hope Gala

We are honored to support such a meaningful cause. The work the Children's Grief Center does is transformative...”
— Pablo Magdaleno Carlos
EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Wealth Strategies proudly sponsored the Children's Grief Center of El Paso’s annual Red Carpet for Hope Gala, a premier fundraising event supporting children and families in the community dealing with grief and loss. Held in September, this inspiring evening brought together local leaders, donors, and advocates to raise crucial funds for the center's vital services.

As a dedicated partner in the community, Crown Wealth Strategies demonstrated its commitment to this cause by sponsoring a table at the event. Pablo A. Magdaleno Carlos, President of Operations & Client Experience and Associate Financial Adviser at Crown Wealth Strategies, took the stage as one of the evening’s two Emcees. In addition to his role with Crown Wealth Strategies, Pablo serves on the Board of Directors as President Emeritus for the Children’s Grief Center, highlighting his ongoing personal and professional commitment to supporting grieving children and their families.

"We are honored to support such a meaningful cause," said Pablo. "The work the Children's Grief Center does is transformative, offering hope and healing to those navigating the most difficult experiences of their lives. It was a privilege to be part of this event and witness the generosity of our community firsthand."

The Red Carpet for Hope Gala successfully raised funds to sustain the essential programs offered by the Children’s Grief Center, which provides free counseling and support services to grieving children and their families throughout the El Paso region.

Crown Wealth Strategies is committed to making a difference in the community through its ongoing support of local nonprofits like the Children’s Grief Center of El Paso.

Crown Wealth Strategies is a comprehensive wealth planning practice in El Paso, Texas, that provides clients with an integrated investment and insurance strategy focused on maximizing value over the course of their lifetime. Crown Wealth Strategies is not owned or operated by Eagle Strategies, NYLIFE Securities, or their affiliates.

About

Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is the Founder and President of Crown Wealth Strategies, a comprehensive wealth strategies firm in El Paso, TX, which serves clients nationwide. As a Financial Advisor, Lizzie provides clients with an integrated retirement and insurance strategy focused on maximizing value over the course of their lifetime. Her primary focus is working with physicians, professionals, and business owners in the affluent market and she’s proud to provide holistic strategies for retirement, college funding, business planning, and wealth accumulation. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Financial Advisor offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Advisor. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates.

