American Friends of NATAL Hosts 'Helmets for Heroes' Auction Led by Emmy Winner Yuval David to Support Trauma Resilience

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Friends of NATAL will be hosting a VIP fundraising auction hosted by Emmy and Multi-Award-Winning Actor, Filmmaker, Journalist & Leading Jewish LGBT Activist and Advisor, Yuval David, with a collection of one-of-a-kind art. Brush “Helmets for Heroes,” whose mission is to support mental health through art, focuses on helmets that serve as a canvas, illustrating the invisible wounds of trauma while celebrating the possibilities of growth and recovery. All proceeds from the auction will benefit NATAL, Israel’s Trauma and Resiliency Center, directly supporting the mental rehabilitation of IDF veterans.The unique and deeply meaningful collaboration of 18 helmets will debut through an online auction, starting on Thursday, November 14. The auction will continue during a live event when Yuval will act as auctioneer during the American Friends of NATAL “Voices of Resilience” annual gala on November 21st in New York City."These helmets are more than art—they are symbols of courage and hope," says Maayan Aviv, CEO of American Friends of NATAL. "By turning protective gear into creative expressions, we highlight the importance of mental health support and the urgent need for comprehensive trauma treatment,” said Maayan Aviv, CEO, American Friends of NATAL (AFN), the US-based organization that supports the work of NATAL in Israel.“At Brush, we recognize that the mental health needs of our soldiers are as critical as their physical safety. Since October 7th and the ongoing war, the demand for PTSD prevention and treatment has surged dramatically. Our mission is to support the brave men and women defending Israel by funding both conventional and innovative therapies proven to aid in their mental health and resilience,” said Dr. Ilan Preiss, Co-founder of Brush.Artists were selected by Brush and each artist was given complete freedom to redesign or paint an IDF helmet using their unique style. Examples include:- David Gerstein: A celebrated artist with extensive international education, including studies at the Bezalel Academy, the Ecole Supérieure des Beaux Arts, and St. Martin’s School of Art, Gerstein brings his innovative vision to The Butterfly Effect. This piece draws on the butterfly as a symbol of transformation, resilience, and hope, serving as a metaphor for rebirth and the triumph of spirit over adversity.- Uzi Amrani: Uzi Amrani: Drawing from his military service in southern Lebanon, Amrani’s piece, Protected From All Harm, wraps a helmet in prayer shawls, olive branches, and leather straps, symbolizing the connection between faith and the battlefield.- Sigalit Landau: Known for her transformative works, Landau’s helmet, Memory Loss, features a soldier’s face welded from scrap iron. The perforated helmet, resembling spikes from within, symbolizes the fragility of protection and the inner toll of trauma. The wide-eyed soldier reflects the shock and burden of war.- Tomer Peretz: An internationally recognized artist, Peretz will debut a completely new and experimental work at Brush "Helmets for Heroes."To view all of the Brush “Helmets for Heroes,” learn more, and place a bid, visit: https://afnatal.auctions.networkforgood.com/auctions/brush-helmets-for-heroes-auction About NATALNATAL - Israel Trauma and Resiliency Center is a non-profit organization founded by Yossi Hadar and Judith Yovel Recanati. NATAL specializes in the field of war-and-terror-related trauma, PTSD and resiliency-building among civil society. NATAL was the first center in Israel to standardize and create protocols for coping with trauma and resilience-building in a social general society context.About American Friends of NATALAmerican Friends of NATAL’s (AFN) supports the Israeli based NATAL that provides vital assistance to Israelis suffering from trauma primarily due to terrorism and war. AFN engages in innovative collaborations, partnering with US organizations who seek NATAL’s expertise in the field of trauma preparedness and recovery. Overnight, 9.7 million Israelis need NATAL's help and support. The national lifeline, NATAL's Helpline, experienced a massive increase in calls, serving more than 60,000 calls since October 7th, requiring many more volunteers and staff than have ever been asked to field.About BrushBrush was born out of the immediate and long term needs of those defending our homeland. Brush has one function - to help provide care for the mental health of our soldiers using conventional and leading researched and proven less conventional therapies. Research has shown that before the horrific terror attack on October 7th, more than 15% of combat soldiers suffer from symptoms of PTSD, including night terrors. In anticipation of what was to come Post-October 7th and the war on terror that followed, the demand for early PTSD prevention and treatment, as well as other mental health issues, has grown exponentially. At Brush, we aim to help answer this huge demand, particularly among the courageous soldiers who have faced unimaginable challenges.

