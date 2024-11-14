November 14, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Calls on the FCC to Strengthen Vetting Process to Block Robocallers

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Calls on the FCC to Strengthen Vetting Process to Block Robocallers

RICHMOND, VA -- Attorney General Jason Miyares and a bipartisan coalition of 46 Attorneys General called on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to improve their Robocall Mitigation Database (RMD) and close what has effectively been an unmonitored loophole that bad actors exploit to access the U.S. telephone network.

“When was the last time anyone was thankful for a robocall?” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Not only are robocalls annoying, they can also rack up billions of dollars through scams targeting the most vulnerable. As scammers become increasingly sophisticated using artificial intelligence and social engineering, Virginians should be increasingly vigilant knowing that we are doing everything in our power to stop these criminals at their source.”

Attorneys general are at the forefront of fighting to reduce the illegal robocalls that plague Americans, but scammers continue to find new ways to bombard people with illegal robocalls and robotexts.

Providers must register on the FCC’s database to operate as a voice service provider in the United States. However, since it went live in 2021, the database has done little to prevent bad actors from obtaining legitimate registrations to send illegal robocalls through the U.S. telephone network. Companies have submitted non-vetted information and voice service providers have faced no real consequences for filing inaccurate, false, misleading, or otherwise incomplete information.

The coalition of Attorneys General is calling on the FCC to strengthen the database so providers understand what information they need to submit and have deadlines to submit this information, validate the data providers submit to flag inaccurate or misleading data, penalize providers for submitting false or inadequate information by preventing them from getting authorization to operate, and blocking non-compliant providers. If adopted, the proposed changes would make it harder for bad actors to gain access to the entire U.S. telephone network and would stop more illegal robocalls from reaching people in the United States.

Attorney General Miyares is a member of the Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force and has been committed to actively investigating and pursuing enforcement actions against entities in the robocall ecosystem that are identified as being responsible for significant volumes of illegal and fraudulent robocall traffic routed into and across the country.

Attorney General Miyares is joined in sending this letter by the Attorneys General from Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and the District of Columbia.

A copy of the letter is available here. If you or someone you know is the victim of fraud through robocalls, please contact the Virginia Consumer Protection Section by clicking here or by contacting the Virginia Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-552-9963.

