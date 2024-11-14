Tap Siac Craft Market in Autumn inaugurated showcasing and selling cultural and creative products from various regions for two consecutive weeks

MACAU, November 14 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the Tap Siac Craft Market in Autumn is held from today to 17 November, and from 21 to 24 November at Tap Siac Square, showcasing and selling cultural and creative products from Macao and Asian regions. A number of music performances and creative handicraft workshops are also held. All are welcome to participate.

The opening ceremony was held on 14 November, at Tap Siac Square, and was officiated by the Chief of the Office of the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ho Ioc San, representing the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government; the Acting President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng; the Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Yin Rutao; the President of the Administrative Committee of the Cultural Development Fund, Cheong Kin Hong; and the member of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, Isabel Celeste Jorge. The ceremony was also counted with the presence of Hong Kong female singer KIRI T, as a guest performer, who kicked off the cultural and creative event.

This edition of the Craft Market is held from today for two consecutive weeks, from Thursday to Sunday. There are over 220 handicraft and creative gastronomy stalls by cultural and creative entities from Macao, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Malaysia and South Korea, showcasing and selling a wide range of original cultural and creative products, including daily necessities, clothing and accessories, handicrafts, as well as natural and handmade products. Meanwhile, various music performances by singers from Macao, Mainland China and Hong Kong, as well as over 60 creative handicraft workshops are also held. In addition, consumers who spend a designated amount at the Tap Siac Craft Market may redeem gifts commemorating the event by presenting the respective receipts issued by the on-site stalls. Gifts are limited, subject to availability.

The Tap Siac Craft Market is a distinctive cultural and creative market in Macao that has been held in spring and autumn annually since 2008, aiming to provide a platform for cultural and creative practitioners to display and sell their products and to communicate with each other, support and encourage creativity and innovation, promote Macao’s cultural and creative products to the market, and establish a signature cultural and creative exhibition of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The Tap Siac Craft Market is held from 5pm to 10pm on Thursdays and Fridays, and from 3pm to 10pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Successful applicants are advised to attend the workshops on time. For more information about the event, please visit the “Tap Siac Craft Market” website (www.craftmarket.gov.mo), the “Macao Craft Market” page on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MacaoCraftMarket) or the Cultural Affairs Bureau website (www.icm.gov.mo).

For enquiries, please contact Ms Zhou, staff member of IC, through tel. no. 8399 6289 during office hours.