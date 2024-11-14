Potential Reward Offered for Information Regarding Bald Eagle Illegally Shot in Bridport, Vermont

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to eligible individuals for information that significantly furthers the investigation into, or leads to enforcement action against, the person(s) who illegally shot a bald eagle in or near Bridport, Vermont, this past October.

Game wardens with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department first responded to reports of a dead adult bald eagle near East Street in Bridport on October 15, 2024. A radiography analysis found metal pellets and recent wounds consistent with shotgun fire in the eagle’s body. Officials confirm these are the cause of death. Data from a research band on the eagle’s leg showed that it was first observed in Vermont in August 2006.

The case is being jointly investigated by the special agents with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and game wardens with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Anyone with information should contact Game Warden Detective Sgt. David Taddei with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department at (802) 498-7078. Wildlife crimes can also be reported to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service through their online tip form or at 1-844-FWS-TIPS (1-844-397-8477).

“U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service special agents and Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department game wardens have a strong history of working together to enforce federal wildlife law in our state,” said Game Warden Col. Justin Stedman with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. “Vermonters also have an impressive record of stepping up with information about poaching cases and wildlife violations when law enforcement asks for help. If you know something that could help us hold the person who shot this protected, native bird accountable, we hope you will come forward.”

Although bald eagles have been recovered under both the U.S. Endangered Species Act and Vermont’s state endangered species statutes, they are still protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. Maximum fines for killing an eagle under these federal laws are $15,000 and $100,000 respectively.