California launches new rebates to help cut home energy costs

Californians can find more programs to save money and take climate action at climateaction.ca.gov.

“We’re excited to announce that owners of single-family homes may apply for HEEHRA rebates on the purchase and installation of an energy efficient heat pump HVAC,” said CEC Commissioner Andrew McAllister. “These units make homes more comfortable and can reduce electricity use by up to 75%, compared to electric resistance heating such as furnaces. They also work as air conditioners, which an increasing number of Californians now need due to the effects of climate change. HEEHRA helps put this dual-use clean technology within reach of more Californians.”

The rebates are made possible by the Biden-Harris administration’s historic Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and is managed by the California Energy Commission (CEC). The CEC is distributing the first phase of funds through TECH Clean California.

“California was an early mover in setting up and launching their Home Energy Rebates. Now, mere weeks after making the program available for multifamily buildings, they are expanding it to single-family homeowners,” said Keishaa Austin, Principal Deputy Director of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of State and Community Energy Programs. “Starting today, thanks to the California Energy Commission’s continued commitment to the residents it serves, low- and middle-income Californian homeowners can apply to save thousands of dollars on energy-saving heat pump HVAC units.”

California homeowners with household incomes between 80% and 150% area median income (AMI) will be eligible for up to $4,000. Those with incomes less than 80% AMI will be eligible for up to $8,000. Applicants can find their AMI here and begin their application here.

The rebates can be added to other incentives for even more savings on home electric appliances and equipment.

For more information on rebates and customer eligibility, visit techcleanca.com/heehra.