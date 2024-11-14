TravelingWiki Engages in Dallas and DC on Special Needs with Former CIA Head, Police Union Pres. & Multiple US Senators

TravelingWiki Engages General David H. Petraeus, 4th Director of the Central Intelligence Agency TravelingWiki Flies to Washington, DC and Engages Patrick Yoes, President, Fraternal Order of Police TravelingWiki Included in Background of Live November 13 2024 CNN Broadcast During Engagement on Special Needs with Senator Kevin Cramer (Interview of Senator Cramer By Media on An Unrelated Topic) TravelingWiki Engages Senator Mark Warner TravelingWiki Engages Senator Ted Cruz

TravelingWiki Engages Extensively in Dallas & Washington DC on Special Needs Resources with Former Head of the CIA, a Police Union Pres. & Multiple US Senators

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After broadcasting on Civic Media radio across approximately 17 Midwest US radio stations; SiriusXM Radio; and via Insight on Business Podcast, the Midwest US’ only weekday business news podcast, TravelingWiki’s CEO traveled to Washington, DC to engage leading official on special needs. Stakeholders engaged during travel to Washington, DC and on Capitol Hill include:

General David H. Petraeus, 4th Director of the Central Intelligence Agency

President Patrick Yoes, Fraternal Order of Police

Senator & Gov. Elect Mike Braun (Indiana)

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (West Virginia)

Senator Kevin Cramer (North Dakota)

Senator Ted Cruz (Texas)

Senator Tammy Duckworth (Illinois)

Senator Ron Johnson (Wisconsin)

Senator Roger Marshall (Kansas)

Senator Chris Murphy (Connecticut)

Senator Mike Rounds (South Dakota)

Senator Mark Warner (Virginia)

Senator Todd Young (Indiana)

A recent podcast appearance caused Insight on Business Podcast host, Michael Libbie, to comment, “the amazing Jonathan Sutter from TravelingWiki….what an amazing piece of work he is doing.” During the recent Friendship Circle Walk in Philadelphia, a fellow presenter highlighted TravelingWiki’s “unbelievably genius idea” as to augmenting access to Special Needs.

The recent media engagement follows up on extensive work in the Midwest US, Eastern US and beyond. As part of extensive work to deliver Special Needs resources in the 50 US States, TravelingWiki Foundation was recently provided the opportunity to present at the Autism Society of Iowa’s Fall Conference in West Des Moines, Iowa.

These efforts surround recent engagement with 40 US Senators and 50 members of the House of Representatives. During the past few weeks, TravelingWiki engaged Rep. Steny Hoyer (MD-5), the senior most Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, and Congressman Hakeem Jeffries (NY-8).

TravelingWiki also met on the steps of the U.S. Congress with the Former Acting Secretary, Then Acting Deputy National Security Advisor to the United States Vice President and the Deputy Chief, House Liaison Division, Department of the Air Force.

The announcement follows up on TravelingWiki Foundation’s assiduous work to support the military community, including recent engagement with The Military Coalition (supporting 5.5 million military stakeholders and approximately 35 military organizations).

TravelingWiki Foundation is the largest non-profit online resource globally to document resources for the non-visible disability community at US Airports. As part of that work, calls are referred to TravelingWiki Foundation from a variety of sources to serve the traveling public with information about free resources that are now offered in 11 languages.

TravelingWiki Foundation is also a leader in job match facilitation for the Autism community. Recent engagement in Iowa has included an interview broadcast across Iowa with the local ABC affiliate (http://alturl.com/5r4jd).

The work of TravelingWiki Foundation to serve across society stems back to the start of TravelingWiki Foundation. TravelingWiki Foundation’s non-profit work across the US expands upon prior work in Pennsylvania, including the recent addition of TravelingWiki Foundation’s free resources in 11 languages to the Philadelphia Autism Project, in cooperation with Drexel University; and presenting at PNC Park with the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 22, 2024 and August 4, 2024 to promote Autism awareness and Special Needs awareness, respectively, via themed baseball games (coordinated via many organizations throughout Pennsylvania) that also raised money for local area charities. Recently, TravelingWiki Foundation announced three expanded lines offering free phone-based resources: (1) 641-7-AUTISM; (2) 224-NO-BULLY; and (3) 781-2-TRAVEL.

In addition, services are offered via @TravelingWiki on YouTube.com. TravelingWiki Foundation has heard from stakeholders that engage our organization about the importance of work to augment access to travel resources and the need to recognize the realities of the communities served. TravelingWiki Foundation takes the offering of free services to Special Needs community members very seriously. The expanded phone lines are emblematic of the rapid growth of free services offered by TravelingWiki Foundation as well as the engagement from across the world as to our services offered in 11 languages.

The CEO of TravelingWiki Foundation, Jonathan Sutter, notes, “TravelingWiki Foundation values engagement with so many military, service and/or policy leaders given our focus on partnerships with the communities we serve.”

More information about the military engagement is available by contacting TravelingWiki Foundation at (641) 7-AUTISM or TravelingWiki.com.

Mesa Airlines Flight Attendant Notes TravelingWiki's Work During In Flight PA Announcement

