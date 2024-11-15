TNS Expands Presence in the U.S. with New Store at Brickell City Center in Miami and Collection for the Holiday Season

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The renowned Colombian youth fashion brand, TNS, continues its U.S. expansion, announcing the upcoming opening of its third store in the heart of Brickell at the exclusive Brickell City Center in Miami, scheduled for late November 2024. This new location follows the success of TNS’s stores in Dadeland Mall and Sawgrass in South Florida, solidifying TNS’s presence in one of Miami’s most prestigious shopping districts.The Brickell store opening will coincide with the launch of TNS’s new collection, specially designed for the year’s special occasions. This collection includes pieces that blend practicality with style, ideal for those who want to look their best in any setting. TNS’s versatile clothing allows wearers to effortlessly transition from casual to elegant, a quality that has captured the interest of young adults and teenagers across the Atlantic.“One of our favorite seasons at TNS is upon us, and to celebrate, we’re launching a U.S. collection featuring pieces inspired by the latest trends and infused with our Latin culture. These pieces capture the magic of this season when we want everyone to celebrate with family and friends, always bringing their style to every event and celebration,” said Paola Toro, Marketing Director at TNS.The new collection is inspired by five main themes: Glam Nights, a sophisticated mix of lace, animal prints, furry textures, and leather, perfect for evening occasions. Artisan highlights handcrafted pieces with weaving, embroidery, and craft techniques, celebrating artisanship and manual work. Romantic Resort features feminine, summer-ready designs in linen with romantic prints, perfect for seasonal getaways. Eclectic offers a trendy selection with rugby sweatshirts, polo collars, and layered looks, ideal for those who love modern and dynamic styles. Lastly, Double Denim explores the full potential of denim for those seeking a complete look.This new store and collection reflect TNS’s commitment to delivering fresh, high-quality youth fashion in the United States. Since opening its first Florida store, TNS has gained popularity for its innovative approach and pieces adaptable to any occasion, setting fashion trends with a unique Colombian touch.The entire new TNS collection will be available both in physical stores and online at www.tns.us About TNSFounded in Colombia, TNS is a youth fashion brand that combines the latest trends with high quality and a unique style. With sustained growth in the United States, TNS continues to captivate a young, diverse audience that values versatile and accessible fashion.

