[Latest] Plasticizers Market is Projected to Showcase Significant Growth by 2030

Plasticizers Market Trends

The global plasticizers market size is projected to reach $22.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global plasticizers industry was estimated at $14.7 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $22.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2030.Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Plasticizers Market by Type (Phthalates, Terephthalates, Trimellitates, Epoxides, Phosphates, Sebacates, Extenders, Aliphatic Dibasic Esters, and Others) and Application (Flooring & Wall, Film & Sheet Coverings, Wires & Cables, Coated Fabrics, Consumer Goods, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030."Download sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1864 Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-Increase in demand for flexible PVC, growing use of HMW phthalates & non-phthalates, and developments in the packaging industry drive the growth of the global plasticizers market. On the other hand, toxicity of PVC and stringent government regulations on phthalates restrain the growth to some extent. However, ongoing research on bio-based plasticizers and surge in demand for automotive across the globe are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.Key players in the industry-Daelim Industrial Co. Ltd.Dow Chemical CompanyLG Chem Ltd.Evonik Industries AGBASF SEUPC GroupExxonMobil ChemicalEastman Chemical CompanyIneos GroupArkema S.A.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1864 Key Findings Of The StudyOn the basis of type, the phthalates segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring more than 55.1%of the market share in 2020.On the basis of application, the wires and cables segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring more than 21.0% of the market share in 2020.On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is the major consumer of plasticizers among other regions. It accounted for around 59.1% of the global market share in 2020.The phthalates segment to dominate by 2030-Based on type, the phthalates segment accounted for more than half of the global plasticizers market share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. This is owing to their high-performance properties such as strong solvent, low transition temperature, low volatility, low diffusion, stability, and flame retardance. The epoxides segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.5% throughout the forecast period.Buy Latest Version of Report: https://bit.ly/44OuDi8 The wires and cables segment to maintain the dominant share-Based on application, the wires and cables segment held around one-fifth of the global plasticizers market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. Growing adoption of electronic devices in the developing countries fuels the growth of the segment. The flooring & walls segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2030.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/plasticizers-market Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, garnered the major share in 2020-Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the major share in 2020, generating more than three-fifths of the global plasticizers market. The same region would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.7% by 2030. This is attributed to the fact that China is the leading country in terms of demand and commercialization of plasticizers.For More Details: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plasticizers-market-to-garner-22-0-billion-globally-by-2030-at-4-1-cagr-says-allied-market-research-301532804.html Related Reports:Bio Plasticizers Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bio-plasticizers-market Luminous Paint Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/luminous-paint-market Magnetic Carbon Nanofoam Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/magnetic-carbon-nanofoam-market Thiamethoxam Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/thiamethoxam-market About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.