New Catholic Children's Book Provides the Gift of Reading & Prayer this Holiday Season

L to R Mia Toschi, Saraidee Reyes-Villa, and Madalyn Jozaitis pictured with Father Nate Della and big brother Lyle read The Advent Adventures with Father Nate together

New Catholic children's book teaches children about the Catholic faith, Advent season, and offers prayer opportunities for families

We wrote these books because there weren't many resources for Catholic children that explain the liturgical seasons.” — Madalyn Jozaitis, Author

LAPORTE, IN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new Catholic children's book is now available for elementary-aged children and their families.The Advent Adventures with Father Nate tells the story of a Priest named Father Nate as he explains the Advent season to children. The book also teaches about some of the Catholic traditions during the holiday season and offers prayer opportunities for families.Denise Richards is a grandmother from Ramsey, New Jersey and says, "I love to read the prayers in print to my grandkids at night. It really enhances the learning experience."The books are being sold on Amazon ( https://www.amazon.com/Advent-Adventures-Father-Nate/dp/1662954816/ref=sr_1_1 ) and Barnes & Noble ( https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-advent-adventures-with-father-nate-mia-toschi/1146357963?ean=9781662952098 ) and on the book's website, www.thecatholicadventures.org . There are also free, educational resources - created by Catholic educators - available for teachers, children, and parents. Numerous Catholic bookstores including The Shrine of Christ's Passion in St. John, Indiana and Queen of Angels Book & Gifts are also selling the booksMadalyn Jozaitis is one of the books authors and says, "We wrote these books because there weren't many resources for Catholic children that explain the liturgical seasons. It has been incredibly rewarding to see how many books have been sold in such a short time."Jozaitis adds that books have been sold from New York to California and as far away as Hawaii. There are plans to have a Spanish version available next year and a second book, The Lenten Adventures with Father Nate, will be available in January 2025.The question everyone keeps asking is, "Is there really a Father Nate?" The answer is "yes." Father Nate is a Parish Priest in Northwest Indiana.

