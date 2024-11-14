Missouri Parents as Teachers Parent Education Programs Improve Outcomes for Young Children

A research paper was recently published in the Early Childhood Research Quarterly that shows participation in the Missouri Parents as Teachers (PAT) Parent Education Program is positively associated with third-grade math and English language arts proficiency. This research contributes to the literature on the importance of home visiting programs and is one of the few studies examining the effects of a voluntary, universal parent education program.

“The PAT program celebrated 40 years last week and has an incredible history with the dedicated work of founder Mildred Winter, our department, and lawmakers starting PAT in every school district in Missouri,” said Commissioner of Education Karla Eslinger. “Quality early learning opportunities are crucial to ensure Missouri children are set up for success, and home visiting programs like Missouri Parents as Teachers Parent Education Programs are one of the many ways families can work to prepare their students for kindergarten.”

Overall, these results point to the positive effect that Missouri PAT Parent Education Program has on improving outcomes for children — in particular, the increased likelihood of children achieving a proficient score on Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) tests and the increased likelihood of children receiving individualized education program (IEP) services earlier. They also point to the important cost saving benefits of PAT participation for school districts through improved attendance rates in grades K-3 and a decreased likelihood of students having to repeat grades. Children who received more PAT visits typically showed better outcomes than their peers who received fewer visits.

These school districts participated in the study: