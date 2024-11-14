Discuss’ Winter Release Brings ‘Never Before Seen’ Innovation That Will Reshape Market Insights For Global Organizations

Seattle, Washington, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discuss is once again pushing the boundaries of innovation in market insights by uniting quantitative and qualitative tools under one roof, while further enhancing its platform with game-changing GenAI and first-of-its-kind global capabilities. With its Winter Release, Discuss continues to equip teams with tools that redefine how organizations stay close to their consumers on a global scale.





Highlights of the latest release include:





Uniting quant & qual for more flexible, detailed insights

Discuss is revolutionizing consumer connectedness by bringing quant capabilities onto its platform to complement its existing world-class solution for in-depth market insights. Now, teams can leverage quant-style questions, such as multiple choice, rating, and ranking, for their auto-moderated research.

From asking participants to rank their preferences of ad messages to rating the most useful product features in an in-home usage test (IHUT), this new capability gives teams a better understanding of the ‘what’ and ‘how much’ alongside the ‘why’ and the ‘how.’

Instant insights into any audience, in any part of the world, in a click



When conducting global market insights on Discuss, brand and research teams can better understand the nuances and context of multilingual conversations with GenAI-powered English translations for every recording, clip, and highlight reel. This innovation not only saves thousands of dollars by removing the need for third-party translators but also enables teams to stay better connected with global audiences and leverage the full power of Discuss' GenAI assistant, Genie – speeding the time to insights for market insights in 100+ countries.

GenAI-powered transcripts that enable company and industry-specific terminology

Discuss continues to invest in GenAI across its platform with new technology that customizes transcripts to include specific terminology unique to a company or industry. With these innovations, teams can deliver accurate transcriptions of recordings to gain clearer, more precise insights across global markets. For every project, brand and research teams can create a custom vocabulary list of up to 100 words, per language, to ensure that pronunciation nuances, acronyms, brand names, etc. are correctly interpreted, every time.

Additionally, with Discuss' medical language library, teams can enhance transcription accuracy for healthcare and pharmaceutical market research by recognizing and capturing medical terminology, including drug names, diagnoses, abbreviations, and even Latin terms used in the medical field.

Faster, less expensive path to turnkey insights with a new solution tier

Designed for global brands, the Consumer Reach+ solution is a true one-stop-shop for market insights, enabling any team—whether in insights, marketing, or R&D—to stay close to their customers worldwide and get answers for their business objectives, faster. This new solution is the most budget-friendly way for global organizations to get the insights they need faster than traditional methods while not having to devote internal resources to the tedious tasks of creating discussion guides, screeners, recruiting, moderating, and managing the overall research project.

“As someone who leads product and marketing teams, I understand how crucial it is to make it easy to get market insights and empower these teams to feel confident and comfortable in connecting with their key audiences," said Adam Mertz, Chief Growth Officer at Discuss. “Whether it’s our GenAI innovations or bringing quant onto the platform, our Winter Release is all about breaking down barriers to make it easier for teams to achieve a deeper and more immediate understanding of their global audiences.”

With the innovations of this release, Discuss is helping global brands and research agencies unite quant and qual and further scale research to deliver faster, more precise market insights while staying truly connected to global audiences.

About Discuss

Discuss eliminates the complex, time-consuming, and costly nature traditionally associated with market research. Our innovative platform, coupled with key services and a powerful suite of GenAI tools, enables everyone—from insights professionals to marketing and product teams—to extract valuable insights faster than ever before and drive smarter, more informed business decisions on a global scale. Trusted by leading Consumer Insights, CX, and UX professionals worldwide, Discuss is the preferred choice for global brands and agencies, including 3M, Jägermeister, Unilever, PepsiCo, Mastercard, Suntory Global Spirits, Mondelez, Reckitt, Ipsos, Human8, and Buzzback. Discover how Discuss is delivering innovation driving next gen market insights www.discuss.io.

