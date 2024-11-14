UNITED FOOTBALL LEAGUE EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM

ARLINGTON, TX, USA, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Football League today announced several important additions to its executive leadership team. These strategic appointments are part of the league’s ongoing efforts to grow the game of football.

“The UFL is proud to expand its leadership team as we head into our second season,” said UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon. “These latest additions are visionaries who will play a vital role connecting our game to passionate football fans around the world and expanding the league’s presence across the sports and entertainment landscape.”

NEW LEADERSHIP ADDITIONS

Vince Pannozzo, Senior Vice President, Creative & Content

Vince Pannozzo serves as Senior Vice President, Creative & Content, responsible for leading the creative and content strategy for the league and all eight teams. Previously, Pannozzo held key roles at Meta, where he most recently was the Global Marketing Lead for Sports, Entertainment and Innovation. In that role, he was responsible for go-to-market strategies and tentpole activations across the sports and entertainment industry. Pannozzo will report to Brooke Campbell, Executive Vice President of Marketing & Team Business Operations.

Jason Bernstein, Vice President, Partner Strategy & Solutions

Jason Bernstein joins the UFL as Vice President, Partner Strategy & Solutions. During his career, he has held roles in sports media, marketing, business development, and leadership at ESPN, Intersport, toldright, and other businesses. He brings experience in managing complex, multi-stakeholder roles, and has led cross-functional strategic projects from inception to deployment. Bernstein will report to Josh Cella, Executive Vice President of Commercial Operations.

Jen Sailer, Vice President, Marketing & Brand

Jen Sailer serves as Vice President, Marketing & Brand. Sailer brings experience in marketing, media, and sponsorships, most recently working for 11 years at the NBA. As NBA Director of Brand Strategy, she managed the league’s global brand strategy and supported the recent evolution of the NBA’s visual identity, including the introduction of the league’s first logo mnemonic and sonic identity. Sailer will report to Brooke Campbell, Executive Vice President of Marketing & Team Business Operations.

Mike Wade, Senior Vice President, Communications

Mike Wade joins the UFL as Senior Vice President, Communications, bringing three decades of experience in sports to the role. Previously, Wade was on the communications staff at the NBA for nearly 18 seasons, where he was recently Director of Team Business & Partner Communications. At the NBA, he helped oversee communications efforts supporting the league’s business initiatives involving global content and media, team marketing, finance, and global strategy and innovation. Wade will report to President & CEO Russ Brandon.

The 2025 UFL season will kick off on March 28, 2025 with a 10-week regular season schedule, followed by two conference championship games, and the UFL Championship Game on June 14, 2025.

About the UFL

The United Football League (UFL) is shaping the future of spring football, born from the groundbreaking 2024 merger of the XFL and USFL. With the visionary backing of RedBird Capital Partners, FOX, Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson, the UFL is redefining the football landscape. Positioned to innovate and expand fan engagement and player opportunities, the league is poised for growth with its eight teams in key markets: Arlington (TX), Birmingham (AL), Detroit (MI), Houston (TX), San Antonio (TX), Memphis (TN), St. Louis (MO), and Washington D.C. The UFL is committed to pushing the boundaries of the game and delivering an elevated experience for players, fans, and partners alike.

UFL Media Contact

Bianca Gamez, UFL Director of Communications and Media Relations

bianca.gamez@theufl.com

