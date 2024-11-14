Submit Release
Palisade Bio CMO Mitch Jones, MD, PhD, to Present at 8th Annual Antifibrotic Drug Development (AFDD) Summit

Presentation to highlight advances in fibrostenotic Crohn’s Disease and the potential of localized PDE4 inhibition

Carlsbad, CA, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade,” “Palisade Bio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic disease, today announced that it has been invited to present at the 8th Annual Antifibrotic Drug Development (AFDD) Summit, being held November 19-21, 2024, in Boston, MA.

Details of the presentation details are as follows:

Title: Detailing Characteristics of Fibrostenotic Crohn’s Disease Biology & the Potential of a Local PDE4 Inhibitor Prodrug to Minimize Off-Target Effects & Maximize Efficacy
Presenter: Mitch Jones, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Palisade Bio
Session: Examining the Latest Research & Development in Antifibrotic Research & Development
Date and Time: November 21, 2024 from 2:30-3:00 PM ET

The AFDD Summit is a leading forum for experts in the field of antifibrotic drug development, bringing together clinicians, researchers, and pharmaceutical leaders to discuss the latest advancements in treating fibrosis-related diseases. For more information about the AFDD Summit, please visit the conference website.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC
Jenene Thomas
908-824-0775
PALI@jtcir.com


