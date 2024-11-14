Elevai Labs Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter of 2024 and Provides Business Update

Achieves Robust Financial Performance with 74% Gross Margin and Strategic Public Offering, Bolstering Resources for Continued Growth and Innovation .

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevai Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: ELAB) (“Elevai” or the “Company”), a pioneering force in medical aesthetics, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2024 and provided a business update.

$8 Million Public Offering: Elevai raised $8 million in a successful public offering to capitalize the business and support its strategic growth initiatives.

Revenue decreased by 4.9% to $527,478 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Revenue increased by 72.3% to $1,747,570 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 compared to revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Gross margins of 74.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and 73.2% for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to 66.0% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 66.4% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Operating expenses of $1,313,738 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and $5,290,718 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $1,151,696 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $3,358,152 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

of $1,313,738 for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and $5,290,718 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $1,151,696 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $3,358,152 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. Net loss of $1,501,257 for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and $4,310,998 for the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Elevai’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Graydon Bensler, stated: “Our third fiscal quarter was a period of meaningful and strategic progress for Elevai Labs and our subsidiaries, Elevai Skincare, Elevai Biosciences and Elevai Research. In this fiscal quarter we also strengthened our financial position with the successful completion of an $8 million public offering. We’re excited to continue building on this momentum as we head into the next fiscal quarter. We remain committed to identifying ways to drive value for both our customers and shareholders and are actively exploring strategic, value-driven acquisitions and potential spin out opportunities that we believe will create shareholder value.”

Operational Updates

Elevai Biosciences

Preclinical Advancements for EL-22 in Obesity Treatment: Elevai Biosciences engaged KCRN Research, Inc., a renowned contract research organization, to support regulatory submissions for EL-22—a novel myostatin-targeting treatment for obesity. EL-22 aims to mitigate muscle loss, a common side effect of GLP-1 medications, by preserving muscle mass while reducing fat mass. This approach leverages EL-22's novel myostatin pathway blockage, promising an innovative and complementary solution for the weight-loss market.

Preclinical Data for EL-32 : Additional studies validated EL-32, a myostatin/activin-A blocker, which has shown promise in improving grip strength, body composition, and motor function, further positioning Elevai to address muscle preservation needs in obesity. Based on the preclinical data from our licensing partner, Elevai believes that EL-32 has the potential to treat obesity in combination with GLP-1 by preserving muscle mass while decreasing fat mass. The Company intends to conduct additional animal studies to advance EL-32 towards an Investigational New Drug (IND) application. Full preclinical data is expected to be shared at a future scientific conference.

: Additional studies validated EL-32, a myostatin/activin-A blocker, which has shown promise in improving grip strength, body composition, and motor function, further positioning Elevai to address muscle preservation needs in obesity. Based on the preclinical data from our licensing partner, Elevai believes that EL-32 has the potential to treat obesity in combination with GLP-1 by preserving muscle mass while decreasing fat mass. The Company intends to conduct additional animal studies to advance EL-32 towards an Investigational New Drug (IND) application. Full preclinical data is expected to be shared at a future scientific conference. Patent Filings for EL-22: Elevai Biosciences expanded its patent portfolio with filings for EL-22 as a myostatin-targeting treatment in obesity, reinforcing Elevai’s leadership in clinical innovation for muscle preservation in weight management.

Elevai Skincare

Product Innovation and Clinical Research

Elevai Enfinity™ Clinical Study: A 12-week study of Elevai Enfinity™ showed improvements in skin firmness, tone, and wrinkle reduction, with full results to be published soon.

Hair Restoration Research: Research led by Carly Klein confirmed Elevai's exosome technology aids hair recovery by reducing inflammation and reversing miniaturization, supporting the launch of the new Elevai S-Series Root Renewal System™.

Ongoing Clinical Study with Dr. Jennifer Pearlman : Elevai partnered with Dr. Pearlman to assess the combined effects of Elevai empower™ and Elevai enfinity™ exosome serums with an energy device, aiming to validate the benefits for skin rejuvenation over 12 weeks.



: Elevai partnered with Dr. Pearlman to assess the combined effects of Elevai empower™ and Elevai enfinity™ exosome serums with an energy device, aiming to validate the benefits for skin rejuvenation over 12 weeks. Collaboration with Yuva Biosciences: Elevai’s partnership with Yuva Biosciences yielded the Elevai S-Series Root Renewal System™, integrating YuvaBio® Y100™ mitochondrial technology for hair and scalp vitality. BosleyMD® has lauded the Y100 technology as “one of the biggest innovations in hair loss we’ve seen in twenty-five years,” marking its first successful application in their new product line. Elevai Labs’ integration of this technology into the Elevai S-Series Root Renewal System™ is expected to set a new standard in hair care, offering a scientifically validated, easy-to-use, and cost-effective solution for both men and women.

Elevai Research

Advancement in Exosome Technology: Elevai Research Inc. announced preliminary positive research data highlighting the potential of its proprietary exosome technology for skin health applications. The study, in partnership with Dalhousie University, identified over 800 proteins in Elevai's exosomes associated with wound healing, immunomodulation, and extracellular matrix remodeling, suggesting their potential to counteract skin aging effects such as thinning, loss of elasticity, and wrinkle formation.

Exosome Research Presentation: Michelle Combe from Dalhousie University presented research at the Precision Medicine EV Forum 2024 in Cambridge, UK, on exosome protein variability. The study, co-authored by Elevai’s Dr. Jordan Plews, explored how process conditions impact proteins linked to wound healing and immune function, advancing insights for skincare innovation.

