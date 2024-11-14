Flower Turbines Now Available To Everyone to Invest in Small-Scale Wind Energy Through Equity Crowdfunding

LUBBOCK, Texas, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flower Turbines, the innovative renewable energy company behind small-scale, visually striking wind turbines, is redefining the landscape of clean energy investment with its current equity crowdfunding campaign. Available on StartEngine (for U.S. and most international investors) and FrontFundr (for Canada and U.K.), Flower Turbines’ campaign opens doors for both small and large investors to invest in its mission of bringing accessible, sustainable wind energy to urban, suburban, and community spaces.

Flower Turbines has already secured over $17M in previous funding rounds and boasts a robust investor base of more than 8,000 supporters. By offering investment opportunities through equity crowdfunding, the company allows everyday investors—opportunities traditionally reserved for VCs—to become stakeholders in the growing clean energy sector. This approach supports democratizing clean energy investment and aligns with the company’s mission of making renewable energy more inclusive.

The turbines stand out for their aesthetic appeal and patented "bouquet effect," which boosts power output when clustered. This unique feature allows each turbine in a group to increase the efficiency of the others, making Flower Turbines an ideal solution for energy generation in any limited space. The company’s strong intellectual property portfolio, with over 30 patents across multiple countries covering aerodynamics, electronics, manufacturing, and installation, underscores its commitment to innovation and market leadership.

“As we continue to grow, our mission remains centered on making renewable energy accessible and impactful everywhere the wind blows,” said Dr. Daniel Farb, CEO of Flower Turbines. “We believe we are the missing link alongside solar and batteries, and some large companies are already monitoring our progress. With equity crowdfunding, we’re thrilled to invite a wider community to join us on this journey.”

Current campaigns on StartEngine and FrontFundr (for Canadian and UK investors) represent a unique opportunity for early-stage investment in a company with the potential to make a substantial impact on global renewable energy.

Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:

Awarded the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment.

A winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business School's annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.

Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.

A winner of the 2023 Yes San Francisco clean technology competition for top technologies to implement in San Francisco

The CEO was chosen as a 2021 innovator by the US Department of Energy Impel+ program. Chosen by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development for its Innovation Showcase on the Washington Mall

Winner of many other awards



For more information or to participate in the crowdfunding campaign, visit this page for the StartEngine campaign and this page for the FrontFundr campaign.

*This Reg CF offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment.

support.us@flowerturbines.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/65a82c25-71f7-4206-8b30-6adaaa41833d

Dr. Daniel Farb, CEO of Flower Turbines, with the Company’s Revolutionary Turbines Daniel Farb stands beside the company’s innovative small-scale wind turbines

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.