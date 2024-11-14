International Dating Retreat Ksenia Droben Matchmaking Tackles Barriers Faced by 76% of Singles

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ksenia Droben Matchmaking , a leading name in international matchmaking with over 25 years of experience, is proud to announce the launch of its latest residential dating retreat.

Set to take place from 29 November to 1 December 2024 at the picturesque Castle Dretzel (Schloss Dretzel) in Germany, this exclusive event offers singles a unique opportunity to connect in a relaxed and luxurious setting.

Following the success of the 2023 Love Castle retreat, which brought together 65 participants and resulted in two weddings, Ksenia Droben aims to build on this momentum with a dynamic programme of activities. Attendees will participate in yoga, dancing, cooking, round-table discussions, singles’ events, nature walks, and coaching sessions, fostering deep and meaningful connections.

As part of her commitment to understanding the challenges faced by modern singles, Ksenia has conducted extensive research involving 2,295 clients from across the globe, including participants from Germany, the UK, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Italy, and Japan. The findings shed light on significant dating trends and obstacles, revealing that nearly half (49%) of respondents admitted they struggle to find quality singles, while 27% find it hard to meet new people. 42% reported having no dates in the last six months, with a similar distribution across genders.

The survey also highlighted evolving dating habits. While dating apps remain popular, with 24.54% relying solely on them, 31.36% use both apps and matchmakers, showing a growing trust in professional services like Ksenia Droben Matchmaking.

Additionally, communication preferences revealed a clear inclination towards video calls, preferred by 63% of men and 65% of women, underscoring the importance of personal connection in the digital age.

Ksenia’s matchmaking service, featured on Germany’s most prominent matchmaking TV show for six years, has continually demonstrated its ability to create lasting relationships. With this retreat, she aims to offer singles a transformative experience, blending professional guidance with a warm, community-driven atmosphere.

For more information on the retreat or matchmaking services, visit www.droben-matchmaking.com .

CONTACT Ksenia Droben COMPANY Ksenia Droben Matchmaking EMAIL: info@droben-matchmaking.com WEB: http://www.droben-matchmaking.com/

Ksenia Droben Owner of Ksenia Droben Matchmaking

