Envoy Medical Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results and Other Exciting Events

FDA approval to begin pivotal trial of fully implanted cochlear implant and AMA approval of CPT codes for the Company’s already FDA-approved fully implanted middle ear implant are two of the exciting developments for the growing company

WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envoy Medical®, Inc. (“Envoy Medical”) (Nasdaq: COCH), a revolutionary hearing health company focused on fully implanted hearing devices, today announces its corporate and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, as well as other subsequent events.

“The progress and accomplishments of late have been extremely important to Envoy Medical as they have set the stage for us to demonstrate the value of fully implanted hearing devices. First, we have received FDA’s approval to start our pivotal trial of the Acclaim® fully implanted cochlear implant (“Acclaim CI”). Second, we continue to make tremendous progress on obtaining meaningful reimbursement for our already FDA-approved Esteem® FIAMEI. We continue to receive considerable support for the bipartisan bills that were introduced in both the House and the Senate this year to change the way fully implanted active middle ear hearing devices classified by CMS. In addition, the American Medical Association’s CPT Editorial Panel has approved Category III CPT codes for totally implantable active middle ear hearing devices for the first time. A significant step forward for our Esteem® device. Ultimately, we continue to believe that our products are important innovations for patients suffering from hearing loss and foresee a bright future for Envoy Medical,” commented Brent Lucas, Envoy Medical’s Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to updating shareholders on our progress as we initiate the trial for the Acclaim® device and as we progress with our reimbursement strategy for the Esteem® device.”

Corporate Highlights from Q3 2024 and To Date

Received FDA Approval to initiate pivotal clinical study for Acclaim fully implantable cochlear implant to support eventual PMA submission

AMA approved new CPT codes for totally implantable middle ear hearing implants, which provides significant opportunity for Esteem® FIAMEI

Considerable support voiced for the bi-partisan House and Senate bills to change classification for fully implanted middle ear hearing devices to become coverable benefits for Medicare beneficiaries

U.S. Patent issued for Recharge System with Implantable Battery

European Patent Agency issued Patent for Modular Cochlear Implant System

Company included in Russell Microcap Index

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2024

Net revenues were $56 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $24 thousand from $80 thousand for the same period in 2023. Net revenues were $183 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, a decrease of $38 thousand compared to the previous period. Both decreases were due mainly to a reduction in the number of battery replacement requests for Esteem implants received during the noted periods, and also as a result of supply chain issues.

R&D expenses increased $907 thousand from $1.9 million to $2.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and the nine-month results showed an increase of $1.8 million from $5.9 million to $7.7 million for September 30, 2024. Both increases were due to costs associated with additional headcount and contractors across our clinical and engineering departments in preparation for the pivotal clinical study for the Acclaim CI.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by $5 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024 as compared to the same period for 2023, although for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased by $63 thousand compared to the same period in 2023. For the year-to-date results, increases in legal and professional fees to secure insurance reimbursement for the Esteem FI-AMEI product were offset by reductions in headcount.

General and administrative expenses increased by $665 thousand to $1.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and the year-to-date results showed a $1.2 million increase over the prior year. The increases are due primarily to increased legal and professional fees normally associated with being a publicly traded company and other administrative expenses.

As of September 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were approximately $4.4 million.

About the Fully Implanted Acclaim® Cochlear Implant

We believe the fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant (“Acclaim CI”) is a first-of-its-kind hearing device. Envoy Medical’s fully implanted technology includes a sensor designed to leverage the natural anatomy of the ear instead of a microphone to capture sound.

The Acclaim CI is designed to address severe to profound sensorineural hearing loss that is not adequately addressed by hearing aids. The Acclaim CI is expected to be indicated for adults who have been deemed adequate candidates by a qualified physician.

The Acclaim Cochlear Implant received the Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019.

CAUTION The fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant is an investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

About the Esteem® Fully Implanted Active Middle Ear Implant (FI-AMEI)

The Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implant (FI-AMEI) is the only FDA-approved, fully implanted* hearing device for adults diagnosed with moderate to severe sensorineural hearing loss allowing for 24/7 hearing capability using the ear’s natural anatomy. The Esteem FI-AMEI hearing implant is invisible and requires no externally worn components and nothing is placed in the ear canal for it to function. Unlike hearing aids, you never put it on or take it off. You can’t lose it. You don’t clean it. The Esteem FI-AMEI hearing implant offers true 24/7 hearing.

* Once activated, the external Esteem FI-AMEI Personal Programmer is not required for daily use.

Important safety information for the Esteem FI-AMEI can be found at: https://www.envoymedical.com/safety-information.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Copies of the documents filed by Envoy Medical with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

ENVOY MEDICAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 4,424 $ 4,218 Accounts receivable, net 197 70 Other receivable 32 176 Inventories 1,641 1,404 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 842 957 Total current assets 7,136 6,825 Property and equipment, net 1,197 351 Operating lease right-of-use asset (related party) 1,064 464 Total assets $ 9,397 $ 7,640 Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,757 $ 1,554 Accrued expenses 6,854 4,613 Product warranty liability, current portion 238 311 Operating lease liability, current portion (related party) 225 158 Total current liabilities 9,074 6,636 Term loan payable and accrued interest (related party) 14,356 — Product warranty liability, net of current portion 1,923 1,923 Operating lease liability, net of current portion (related party) 1,028 404 Publicly traded warrant liability 1,134 332 Forward purchase agreement put option liability — 103 Forward purchase agreement warrant liability 411 4 Total liabilities 27,926 9,402 Commitments and contingencies (see Note 14) Stockholders’ deficit: Series A Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized and 10,000,000 shares designated as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 4,500,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 19,730,982 and 19,599,982 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 259,119 255,596 Accumulated deficit (277,529 ) (257,242 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (121 ) (118 ) Total stockholders’ deficit (18,529 ) (1,762 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit $ 9,397 $ 7,640 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.





ENVOY MEDICAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenues $ 56 $ 80 $ 183 $ 221 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of goods sold 187 189 585 555 Research and development 2,757 1,850 7,708 5,901 Sales and marketing 394 399 1,216 1,153 General and administrative 1,692 1,027 5,406 4,248 Total costs and operating expenses 5,030 3,465 14,915 11,857 Operating loss (4,974 ) (3,385 ) (14,732 ) (11,636 ) Other (expense) income: Gain (loss) from changes in fair value of convertible notes payable (related party) — 4,902 — (13,332 ) Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement put option liability — — 103 — Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement warrant liability (311 ) — (329 ) — Change in fair value of publicly traded warrant liability (426 ) — (802 ) — Interest expense, related party (264 ) — (432 ) — Other income (expense) 15 46 15 (59 ) Total other (expense) income, net (986 ) 4,948 (1,445 ) (13,391 ) Net (loss) income $ (5,960 ) $ 1,563 $ (16,177 ) $ (25,027 ) Cumulative preferred dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities, basic $ (1,380 ) (203 ) (4,110 ) — Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders, basic $ (7,340 ) $ 1,360 $ (20,287 ) $ (25,027 ) Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (7,340 ) $ 1,404 $ (20,287 ) $ (25,027 ) Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic $ (0.37 ) $ 0.13 $ (1.03 ) $ (2.46 ) Net (loss) income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (0.37 ) $ 0.13 $ (1.03 ) $ (2.46 ) Weighted-average common stock outstanding, basic 19,616,362 10,214,183 19,605,482 10,153,564 Weighted-average common stock outstanding, diluted 19,616,362 11,215,068 19,605,482 10,153,564 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Foreign currency translation adjustment (1 ) (1 ) (3 ) (1 ) Other comprehensive loss (1 ) (1 ) (3 ) (1 ) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (5,961 ) $ 1,562 $ (16,180 ) $ (25,028 ) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.





ENVOY MEDICAL, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(In thousands) Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (16,177 ) $ (25,027 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 125 85 Accrued interest and amortization of debt discount on term loan payable (related party) 432 — Stock-based compensation 409 — Change in fair value of convertible notes payable (related party) — 13,332 Change in fair value of warrant liability (related party) — 104 Change in fair value of publicly traded warrant liability 802 — Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement warrant liability 329 — Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement put option liability (103 ) — Gain on exercise and cancellation warrant liability (related party) — (231 ) Change in operating lease right-of-use asset (related party) 250 83 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (127 ) (68 ) Other receivable 144 — Inventories (237 ) (102 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 657 (868 ) Accounts payable 203 2,378 Operating lease liability (related party) (159 ) (101 ) Accrued expenses (36 ) 694 Product warranty liability (73 ) (225 ) Payable to related party — 4,000 Net cash used in operating activities $ (13,561 ) $ (5,946 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (1,514 ) (132 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (1,514 ) $ (132 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from the issuance of convertible notes payable (related party) — 10,000 Proceeds from the PIPE Transaction, the Forward Purchase Agreement, and the Business Combination, net of transaction costs — 11,736 Proceeds from the additional Series A Preferred Shares subscription — 1,000 Proceeds from the issuance of term loan (related party) 15,000 — Dividends paid to Series A Preferred Shareholders (1,833 ) — Proceeds from exercise of warrants 434 — Proceeds from the sale of common stock associated with forward purchase agreement, net of transaction costs 1,683 — Net cash provided by financing activities $ 15,284 $ 22,736 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (3 ) (1 ) Net increase in cash 206 16,657 Cash, beginning of period 4,218 183 Cash, end of period $ 4,424 $ 16,840 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ — $ — Cash paid for income taxes $ — $ — Non-cash investing and financing activities: Deemed capital contribution from related party $ — $ 18,702 SPAC excise tax liability recognized upon the Business Combination $ — $ 2,248 Accrued and unpaid dividends on Series A Preferred Shares $ 2,277 $ 30 Warrants issued with 2024 Term Loans $ 1,075 $ — Extinguishment of excess warrant liability upon exercise of warrants associated with the forward purchase agreement $ 16 $ — Modification of forward purchase agreement warrant liability $ 94 $ — Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets $ 850 $ — The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.





