WTW announces Growth Leader for Private Equity and Transactional Solutions (PE&TS)

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Tyler Adkerson as Growth Leader for Private Equity and Transactional Solutions (PE&TS), Corporate Risk and Broking, North America (CRB NA).

In his new role, Adkerson will develop and execute strategic client initiatives to strengthen partnerships with key stakeholders in Mergers and Acquisitions. Leveraging the subject-matter expertise of WTW’s Industry Vertical Divisions (IVDs), Adkerson will drive PE&TS growth efforts including developing solutions to assist WTW clients navigate and mitigate the most complex risk issues in the M&A space. Additionally, he will lead the formation of a client advisory board to bring emerging trends, questions, and issues directly from clients into the PE&TS industry vertical’s solutions ideation process, further cementing WTW’s client-focused approach.

With more than 20 years of industry experience, Adkerson joins WTW from Aon, where he most recently served as the Global Co-Head for Corporate Client M&A and Professional Advisory Coverage for the M&A Transaction Solutions team. In that role, Adkerson led business development efforts for the team, while also advising corporate clients, M&A advisors, private equity firms and their portfolio companies on a variety of strategic M&A coverage solutions.

Adkerson also worked previously in syndicated and leveraged finance at J.P. Morgan, where he collaborated with strategic and private equity borrowers to finance operations and acquisitions. He began his career as an M&A attorney with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in Los Angeles. Adkerson holds a B.S. degree in Commerce from the University of Virginia, and a J.D. degree from Georgetown University Law School.

Aartie Manansingh, Head of Private Equity and Transactional Solutions, CRB NA, commented, “Tyler is a well-respected M&A expert throughout the industry, with a proven track record of developing creative, strategic solutions for private equity firms, their portfolio companies, and corporate clients to manage specific risks in M&A. His unique expertise, combined with his growth-oriented mindset, will add tremendous value to our clients. Tyler’s passion for building strong partnerships will drive our success forward, and we are thrilled to have him join our group.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance. Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you. Learn more at wtwco.com.

Media Contacts

Douglas Menelly

Douglas.Menelly@wtwco.com +1 (516) 972 0380

Arnelle Sullivan

Arnelle.Sullivan@wtwco.com +1 (718) 208-0474

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.