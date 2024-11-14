Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. Collaborates with Jack Henry to Offer White-Labeled Youth Banking to Financial Institutions

Community and regional financial institutions can now offer the ability for kids to earn, spend, save, donate and invest with full parental control and oversight.

BLUE BELL, Pa., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rego Payment Architectures, Inc . (“REGO”) (OTCQB: RPMT) announced today that its leading white-label youth banking solution is now accessible through the Jack Henry™ digital banking platform.

REGO leveraged the Banno Digital Toolkit™, the same set of APIs the Banno Digital Platform™ is built on, to embed its technology into the digital experiences offered by community and regional financial institutions. Access to Jack Henry’s API, design, and authenticated frameworks has enabled REGO to directly integrate into the digital banking platform providing a seamless banking experience. This integration contributes to Jack Henry’s growing ecosystem of over 1,000 fintechs, providing approximately 7,500 financial institutions with relevant financial products and services for their accountholders.

As Generations Z and Alpha (youth aged five to 17) continue to grow rapidly and engage with finances earlier than ever, parents are seeking reliable tools to build their children’s financial literacy. For banks and credit unions, providing these resources presents a powerful way to attract deposits and build lasting customer loyalty. Through REGO, financial institutions can now deliver a secure, future-focused youth banking solution that supports the next generation's financial growth.

"We’re excited to collaborate with Jack Henry, a company equally committed to providing financial institutions with cutting-edge technology," said Peter S. Pelullo, CEO of REGO. "Our platform, rigorously certified to meet the highest standards of child data privacy at both state and federal levels, ensures peace of mind for financial institutions and families as they nurture the next generation of financially informed youth."

About Jack Henry

Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 48 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at http://www.jackhenry.com

About REGO

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. ("REGO") is a family digital wallet platform that empowers financial institutions to let their customers’ children spend, save, donate and invest in a safe, parent-controlled environment. Founded in 2008, REGO is the only family digital wallet platform to be certified COPPA (Children's Online Privacy Protection Act) and third-party GDPR (General Data Privacy Regulation) compliant. REGO has also been awarded multiple patents related to the safety of parent and child data, including age verification of users. Built from the ground-up to protect the privacy of children's data, REGO offers financial literacy tools for parents to teach their kids to be smarter shoppers, savers, givers and investors. Financial institutions of all sizes can offer a family digital wallet product through REGO as a white-labeled stand-alone application or fully integrated into their existing app.

