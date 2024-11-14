Submit Release
Innventure Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Accelsius delivered first revenue generating system during third quarter

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ: INV) (“Innventure”), a technology commercialization platform, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“We are incredibly excited about Innventure’s accomplishments during the third quarter, which subsequently culminated in early October with the close of our business combination and first day of trading on the Nasdaq,” said Bill Haskell, Innventure’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our operating companies continue to outperform our expectations, with both AeroFlexx and Accelsius now delivering commercial product to the marketplace.”

Mr. Haskell continued, “We look forward to sharing more as we scale these companies and launch new companies in the future. I’d like to thank the entire Innventure team for their tireless work making our vision an ever expanding reality. Now as a public company, we can accelerate execution against our mission to bring breakthrough technologies to market and deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 14, 2024. Interested parties can join the call via teleconference by registering at this link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc433d3bf08f34d37b56270335fc659fe.    

After registering, you will be provided dial in details and a unique dial-in PIN. Registration is open through the live call, but to ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering in advance. Webcast information and conference call materials will be made available on Innventure’s Investor Relations website here: https://ir.innventure.com/.

About Innventure

Innventure founds, funds, and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. As owner-operators, Innventure takes what it believes to be breakthrough technologies from early evaluation to scaled commercialization utilizing an approach designed to help mitigate risk as it builds disruptive companies it believes have the potential to achieve a target enterprise value of at least $1 billion. Innventure defines ‘‘disruptive’’ as innovations that have the ability to significantly change the way businesses, industries, markets and/or consumers operate.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company’s business model and its and its operating companies’ prospects. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company’s future financial or operating performance and may refer to projections and forecasts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by future or conditional words such as “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “will,” “potential,” “predict,” “should,” “would” and other similar words and expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions), but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the Company’s management and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of this press release. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors discussed and identified in other public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission by the Company and the following: (a) expectations regarding the Company’s and the Innventure Companies’ (as defined below) strategies and future financial performance, including their future business plans, expansion and acquisition plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and the Company’s ability to invest in growth initiatives; (b) the implementation, market acceptance and success of the Company’s and the Innventure Companies’ business models and growth strategies; (c) the Company’s future capital requirements and sources and uses of cash; (d) the Company’s ability to meet the various conditions, including the available cash and performance targets, and access any of the installments draws under the WTI Line of Credit; (e) the Company’s ability to meet the various conditions and satisfy the various limitations under the Standby Equity Purchase Agreement (the “SEPA”) with YA II PN, Ltd., including exchange caps, issuances and subscriptions based on trading volumes, to access the funds available under the SEPA; (f) that the Company will have sufficient capital following the completion of the Business Combination to operate as anticipated; (g) the Company’s ability to obtain funding for its operations and future growth; (h) developments and projections relating to the Company’s and the Innventure Companies’ competitors and industry; (i) the Innventure Companies’ ability to meet, and to continue to meet, applicable regulatory requirements for the use of their products and the numerous regulatory requirements generally applicable to their products and facilities; (j) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company in connection with the completion of the Business Combination; (k) the Company’s ability to find future opportunities to license or acquire breakthrough technology solutions from multinational corporations (“MNCs”) and to satisfy the requirements imposed by or to avoid disagreements with its current and future MNC partners; (l) the risk that the Company may be deemed an investment company under the Investment Company Act, which would impose burdensome compliance requirements and restrictions on its activities; (m) the Company’s ability to sufficiently protect the intellectual property rights of itself and its subsidiaries, and to avoid or resolve in a timely and cost-effective manner any disputes that may arise relating to its use of the intellectual property of third parties; (n) the risk of a cyber-attack or a failure of the Company’s information technology and data security infrastructure; (o) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination; (p) unexpected costs related to the Business Combination; (q) geopolitical risk and changes in applicable laws or regulations; (r) potential adverse effects of other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (s) operational risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries.

Media Contact: Laurie Steinberg, Solebury Strategic Communications
press@innventure.com

Investor Relations Contact: Sloan Bohlen, Solebury Strategic Communications
investorrelations@innventure.com


Innventure LLC and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except unit and per unit amounts) (Unaudited)
    September 30,
2024		   December 31,
2023
    (Unaudited)    
Assets        
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   $ 16,297     $ 2,575  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     1,884       487  
Inventory     2,824        
Due from related parties     210       2,602  
Total Current Assets     21,215       5,664  
Investments     32,359       14,167  
Property, plant and equipment, net     1,227       637  
Other assets     930       1,096  
Total Assets     55,731       21,564  
         
Liabilities and Unitholders’ Capital        
Accounts payable     4,932       93  
Accrued employee benefits     7,617       3,779  
Accrued expenses     1,929       1,009  
Related party payables     815       347  
Related party notes payable - current     13,932       1,000  
Notes payable - current     693       912  
Patent installment payable - current     525       775  
Liability for future preferred stock issuance     10,870        
Other current liabilities     288       253  
Total Current Liabilities     41,601       8,168  
Notes payable, net of current portion     282       999  
Convertible promissory note, net           1,120  
Convertible promissory note due to related party, net           3,381  
Embedded derivative liability           1,994  
Patent installment payable, net of current     13,075       13,075  
Other liabilities     501       683  
Total Liabilities     55,459       29,420  
         
Commitments and Contingencies        
         
Mezzanine Capital        
Redeemable Class I Units, no par value, 1,000,000 units authorized, issued and outstanding     4,477       2,912  
Redeemable Class PCTA Units, no par value, 3,982,675 units authorized, issued and outstanding     18,103       7,718  
Unitholders' Deficit        
Class B Preferred Units, no par value, 6,722,562 and 4,639,557 units authorized, 5,609,951 and 4,109,961 units issued and outstanding     51,683       38,122  
Class B-1 Preferred Units, no par value, 2,600,000 units authorized, 342,608 units issued and outstanding     3,323       3,323  
Class A Units, no par value, 10,975,000 units authorized, 10,875,000 units issued and outstanding     1,950       1,950  
Class C Units, no par value, 1,585,125 units authorized, 1,570,125 units issued and outstanding     981       844  
Accumulated deficit     (90,952 )     (64,284 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (2,373 )      
Non-controlling interest     13,080       1,559  
Total Unitholders’ Deficit     (22,308 )     (18,486 )
Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Capital, and Unitholders' Deficit   $ 55,731     $ 21,564  

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

Innventure LLC and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(in thousands, except unit and per unit amounts) (Unaudited)
    Three months ended
September 30,		   Nine months ended
September 30,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenue                
Management fee income - related parties   $ 222     $ 224     $ 669     $ 668  
Consulting revenue           50             225  
Product sales     95             95        
Total Revenue     317       274       764       893  
Operating Expenses                
Cost of sales     777             777        
General and administrative     9,052       4,054       25,323       9,878  
Sales and marketing     1,629       696       4,178       1,901  
Research and development     2,533       1,240       5,978       2,822  
Total Operating Expenses     13,991       5,990       36,256       14,601  
                 
Loss from Operations     (13,674 )     (5,716 )     (35,492 )     (13,708 )
Non-operating (Expense) and Income                
Interest expense, net     (852 )     (364 )     (1,300 )     (841 )
Net (loss) gain on investments     7,148       (12,148 )     11,547       (2,718 )
Net (loss) gain on investments – due to related parties     (308 )     436       (468 )     99  
Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability           (451 )     (478 )     (492 )
Equity method investment income (loss)     109       (673 )     893       (291 )
Loss on conversion of promissory notes                 (1,119 )      
Other expenses     (64 )           (64 )      
Total Non-operating (Expense) Income     6,033       (13,200 )     9,011       (4,243 )
Income tax expense                        
Net Loss     (7,641 )     (18,916 )     (26,481 )     (17,951 )
Less: Loss attributable to non-controlling interest     (5,430 )     (45 )     (11,762 )     (101 )
Net Loss Attributable to Innventure LLC Unitholders   $ (2,211 )   $ (18,871 )   $ (14,719 )   $ (17,850 )
                 
Net Loss Attributable to Class A Unitholders   $ (10,233 )   $ (9,177 )   $ (29,010 )   $ (16,848 )
Basic loss per unit   $ (0.94 )   $ (0.84 )   $ (2.67 )   $ (1.55 )
Basic weighted average Class A Units     10,875,000       10,875,000       10,875,000       10,875,000  
                 
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes:                
Unrealized loss on AFS debt securities - related party   $ (2,373 )   $     $ (2,373 )   $  
Total other comprehensive loss, net of taxes     (2,373 )           (2,373 )      
                 
Total comprehensive loss, net of taxes     (10,014 )     (18,916 )     (28,854 )     (17,951 )
Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest     (5,430 )     (45 )     (11,762 )     (101 )
Net Comprehensive Loss Attributable to Innventure LLC Unitholders   $ (4,584 )   $ (18,871 )   $ (17,092 )   $ (17,850 )

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

Innventure LLC and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Mezzanine Capital
(in thousands) (Unaudited)
    Class I Amount   Class PCTA
Amount		   Total
December 31, 2022   $ 2,984     $ 12,882     $ 15,866  
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value     1       457       458  
March 31, 2023     2,985       13,339       16,324  
Proceeds from capital calls to unitholders     130             130  
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value     423       7,031       7,454  
June 30, 2023     3,538       20,370       23,908  
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value     (469 )     (9,680 )     (10,149 )
September 30, 2023   $ 3,069     $ 10,690     $ 13,759  
             
December 31, 2023   $ 2,912     $ 7,718     $ 10,630  
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value     280       4,135       4,415  
March 31, 2024     3,192       11,853       15,045  
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value     934       (572 )     362  
June 30, 2024     4,126       11,281       15,407  
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value     351       6,822       7,173  
September 30, 2024   $ 4,477     $ 18,103     $ 22,580  

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.

Innventure LLC and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Unitholders' Deficit
(in thousands) (Unaudited)
  Class B
Preferred		 Class B-1
Preferred		 Class A Class C Accumulated
Deficit		 Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Loss		 Non-
Controlling
Interest		 Total
Unitholders'
Deficit
December 31, 2023 $ 38,122 $ 3,323 $ 1,950 $ 844 $ (64,284 ) $   $ 1,559   $ (18,486 )
Net loss           (5,219 )       (2,307 )   (7,526 )
Units issued to NCI                   3,503     3,503  
Issuance of preferred units, net of issuance costs   7,566                     7,566  
Unit-based compensation         51           345     396  
Issuance of units to NCI in exchange of convertible promissory notes                   8,443     8,443  
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value           (4,415 )           (4,415 )
March 31, 2024   45,688   3,323   1,950   895   (73,918 )       11,543     (10,519 )
Net loss           (7,288 )       (4,026 )   (11,314 )
Units issued to NCI                   7,348     7,348  
Issuance of preferred units, net of issuance costs   2,852                     2,852  
Unit-based compensation         45           248     293  
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value           (362 )           (362 )
June 30, 2024   48,540   3,323   1,950   940   (81,568 )       15,113     (11,702 )
Net loss           (2,211 )       (5,430 )   (7,641 )
Other comprehensive loss, net of taxes               (2,373 )       (2,373 )
Units issued to NCI                   3,071     3,071  
Issuance of preferred units, net of issuance costs   3,143                     3,143  
Unit-based compensation         41           326     367  
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value           (7,173 )           (7,173 )
September 30, 2024 $ 51,683 $ 3,323 $ 1,950 $ 981 $ (90,952 ) $ (2,373 ) $ 13,080   $ (22,308 )
 


Innventure LLC and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Unitholders' Deficit (continued)
(in thousands) (Unaudited)

  Class B
Preferred		 Class B-1
Preferred		 Class A Class C Accumulated
Deficit		 Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Loss		 Non-
Controlling
Interest		 Total
Unitholders'
Deficit
December 31, 2022 $ 20,803 $ 3,323 $ 1,950 $ 639 $ (38,564 ) $ $ 656   $ (11,193 )
Net loss           (3,573 )     (23 )   (3,596 )
Units issued to NCI                 104     104  
Issuance of preferred units, net of issuance costs   712                   712  
Unit-based compensation         50         103     153  
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value           (458 )         (458 )
March 31, 2023   21,515   3,323   1,950   689   (42,595 )     840     (14,278 )
Net loss           4,594       (33 )   4,561  
Issuance of preferred units, net of issuance costs   2,599                   2,599  
Unit-based compensation         52         133     185  
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value           (7,454 )         (7,454 )
June 30, 2023   24,114   3,323   1,950   741   (45,455 )     940     (14,387 )
Net loss           (18,871 )     (45 )   (18,916 )
Units issued to NCI                 101     101  
Issuance of preferred units, net of issuance costs   5,038                   5,038  
Tax advanced distributions to members           (243 )         (243 )
Unit-based compensation         51         244     295  
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value           10,149           10,149  
September 30, 2023 $ 29,152 $ 3,323 $ 1,950 $ 792 $ (54,420 ) $ $ 1,240   $ (17,963 )

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements

Innventure LLC and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands) (Unaudited)

    Nine months ended September 30,
      2024       2023  
Cash Flows Used in Operating Activities        
Net loss   $ (26,481 )   $ (17,951 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents used in operating activities:        
Unit-based compensation     1,056       633  
Interest income on debt securities - related party     (110 )      
Accrued unpaid interest on note payable     931       397  
Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability     478       492  
Change in fair value of payables due to related parties     468       (99 )
Non-cash interest expense on notes payable     351       252  
Net (gain) loss on investments     (11,547 )     2,718  
Equity method investment loss (gain)     (893 )     291  
Loss on conversion of promissory notes     1,119        
Depreciation expense     146        
Non-cash rent costs     186       133  
Amortization of debt issuance costs - related party            
Other, net           27  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     (1,605 )     (930 )
Inventory     (2,824 )      
Accounts payable     4,863       (32 )
Accrued employee benefits     3,838       2,111  
Accrued expenses     674       113  
Other current liabilities     (147 )     (89 )
Liability for future preferred stock issuance     10,870        
Other assets     (20 )     (202 )
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities     (18,647 )     (12,136 )
         
Cash Flows Used in Investing Activities        
Purchase of shares in equity method investees           (2,000 )
Contributions to equity method investees           (130 )
Investment in debt securities - related party     (7,400 )      
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment     (736 )     (173 )
Proceeds received related to PCT stock sale     2,314       708  
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities     (5,822 )     (1,595 )
         
Cash Flows Provided by Financing Activities        
Proceeds from issuance of capital, net of issuance costs     13,122       8,249  
Proceeds from the issuance of units to NCI     13,859       205  
Proceeds from convertible notes payable           2,000  
Payment of debts     (790 )     (19 )
Receipt of Capital from Class I Unitholder           130  
Tax advance distribution to Members           (243 )
Proceeds of related party notes payable     12,000       3  
Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities     38,191       10,325  
         
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash     13,722       (3,406 )
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash Beginning of period     2,575       7,544  
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash End of period   $ 16,297     $ 4,138  
 


Innventure LLC and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (continued)
(in thousands) (Unaudited)

    Nine months ended September 30,
      2024     2023
Supplemental Cash Flow Information        
Cash paid for interest   $ 1,070   $ 220
Supplemental Disclosure of Noncash Financing Information        
Accretion of redeemable units to redemption value   $ 11,950   $ 2,237
Debt discount and embedded derivative upon issuance   $   $ 1,119
Issuance of Class Preferred B Units to extinguish convertible notes payable   $ 396   $ 100
Issuance of Class B Preferred Units in exchange for Innventus ESG Fund Equity   $ 183   $
Issuance of NCI in exchange for interest in Innventus ESG Fund   $ 146   $
Commissions payable on issuance of Class B Preferred Units   $ 163   $
Commissions payable on issuance of NCI   $ 83   $
Issuance of Class B Preferred Units to extinguish consulting fees payable   $ 24   $
Issuance of units to NCI in exchange of convertible promissory notes   $ 7,324   $
Conversion of working capital loans to equity method investees into investments in debt securities - related party   $ 2,600   $
Unrealized loss on investments in debt Securities - related party through OCI   $ 2,373   $
Recognition of right of use asset and corresponding lease liability   $   $ 731

See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.


Primary Logo

