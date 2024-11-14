REE Automotive Strengthens Executive Leadership Team and Board of Directors with Two Key Appointments

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REE Automotive Ltd. (Nasdaq: REE) (“REE” or the “Company”), an automotive technology company and provider of full by-wire electric trucks and platforms, today announced the appointment of Rajesh Goel, president at Motherson Group (“Motherson”), to its board of directors and announced the return of Hai Aviv as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to lead REE’s North American expansion. Both appointments take effect on November 15, 2024.

Motherson Group is strengthening its commitment to REE, with the appointment of Rajesh Goel to the Board of Directors. Rajesh’s extensive automotive background, including his current leadership role at Motherson and previously with Honda Cars India, will bolster REE’s production strategy amid rising demand for electric trucks. “Rajesh’s experience is a strong asset as we expand our production capabilities,” said REE Chairman, Carlton Rose.

“Joining the board of REE represents a significant opportunity to further support the rapid transformation of the electric vehicle industry,” said Rajesh Goel, President and Head of Special Projects at Motherson. “Fleets need EVs as soon as possible and Motherson’s collaboration with REE will ensure that REE’s best-in-class technology is at the forefront of this shift. I look forward to contributing to REE's mission and leveraging our joint capabilities to meet the evolving needs of fleets across North America and beyond.”

Hai Aviv, previously REE’s CFO from 2018-2022, returns to steer financial operations, bringing over 18 years of experience in CFO leadership at public companies with strong background in software and data focusing on the U.S. market. CEO Daniel Barel expressed confidence in Mr. Aviv’s leadership, highlighting his pivotal role in REE’s financial growth and public listing. Daniel thanked Yaron Zaltsman for his contribution to REE and wished him best of luck in his next endeavor.

“I’m excited to return to REE at this transformative time, as REE is well positioned to build on its momentum,” said Mr. Aviv. “Together, we achieved major milestones, and I look forward to continuing the momentum and creating strong shareholder value as we navigate the next phase of our growth.”

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. (Nasdaq: REE) is an automotive technology company that allows companies to build electric vehicles of various shapes and sizes on their modular platforms. With complete design freedom, vehicles Powered by REE® are equipped with the revolutionary REEcorner®, which packs critical vehicle components (steering, braking, suspension, powertrain and control) into a single compact module positioned between the chassis and the wheel. As the first company to FMVSS certify a full by-wire vehicle in the U.S., REE’s proprietary by-wire technology for drive, steer and brake control eliminates the need for mechanical connection. Using four identical REEcorners® enables REE to make the industry’s flattest EV platforms with more room for passengers, cargo and batteries. REE platforms are future proofed, autonomous capable, offer a low total cost of ownership (TCO), and drastically reduce the time to market for fleets looking to electrify. To learn more visit www.ree.auto .

Motherson Group

Founded in 1975, Motherson today is a global engineering and manufacturing specialist and one of the world’s leading automotive suppliers for OEMs. For FY24, it achieved gross revenue of USD 17.2 billion1. Motherson supports its customers from more than 400 facilities across 44 countries, with a team of over 190,000 dedicated professionals. Motherson operates as a full system solutions provider and serves its customers with multiple products and services through its 12 business divisions. The product portfolio includes electrical distribution systems, fully assembled vehicle interior and exterior modules, automotive rear vision systems, moulded plastic parts and assemblies, injection moulding tools, moulded and extruded rubber components, lighting systems, electronics, precision metals and modules, Industrial IT solutions and services etc. The group has expanded its presence to support customers in new segments, including health and medical, aerospace and logistics. The diversified range of technologies and capabilities allows Motherson to support a wide spectrum of sectors, with automotive as the main industry served. Thanks to the trust of its customers, the group is ranked among the top 15 automotive suppliers worldwide and is listed among the “World’s Best Companies of 2024 by Time”. For more information please visit www.motherson.com .

1 based on an exchange rate of INR to USD 83.4534 reference exchange rate published by RBI as of June 28, 2024.

Media Contact

Malory Van Guilder

Skyya PR for REE Automotive

+1 651-335-0585

ree@skyya.com

Investor Contact

Dana Rubinstein

Chief Strategy Officer for REE Automotive

investors@ree.auto

