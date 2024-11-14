Submit Release
FlexShopper, Inc. Reports Record 2024 Third-Quarter Financial Results

Strategic transformation produced record quarterly total revenue of $38.6 million, 
with earnings increasing to $0.05 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2024

Adjusted EBITDA increased 45% year-over-year to a quarterly record of $12.2 million

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq: FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and payment solution provider for underserved consumers, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Russ Heiser, Jr, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “2024 is shaping up to be a transformative year for FlexShopper as the strategies we are pursuing to profitably grow our business take hold and more retail partners and consumers recognize the value of our unique payment solutions. We are successfully adding new retail partners, and to date, have expanded our signed store count to over 7,800 retail locations – a nearly 250% increase since the beginning of the year. In addition, we continue to grow retail revenue and gross margin through our FlexShopper.com marketplace.”

Mr. Heiser continued, “As we pursue multiple growth initiatives, we remain focused on managing risk, improving customer performance, and attracting higher credit quality customers. As a result, the provision for doubtful accounts as a percentage of gross lease billings was 22% for the third quarter of 2024, a 1,000-basis point improvement over the prior year period. Strong payment performance, combined with the benefits of our strategic plan, are driving significant improvements in profitability, and I am encouraged by the return to GAAP net income, as well as the 45% increase in adjusted EBITDA during the third quarter of 2024.”

“We continue to follow strategies to profitably grow our business, while pursuing multiple corporate actions that we believe have the potential to create significant value for our shareholders. This includes the patent infringement lawsuits we filed initially against two of our competitors in which we expect a favorable outcome. In addition, we are working to complete our previously announced accretive rights offering to reduce our cost of capital and pursue the opportunity to redeem 91% of our Series 2 Preferred Stock at a 50+% discount to its liquidation preference. Overall, we believe tailwinds from the growth strategies we are pursuing will continue to support our business in 2025 and beyond, while we simultaneously pursue opportunities to create lasting value for our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Heiser.

Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024, vs. the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023:

  • Total lease funding approvals increased 33.0% to $77.0 million from $57.9 million
  • Total revenues increased 22.9% to $38.6 million from $31.4 million
  • Gross profit increased 32.9% to $22.5 million from $16.9 million
  • Gross profit margin increased 400 basis points to 58% from 54%
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased by 44.9% to $12.2 million from $8.4 million
  • Operating income of $9.6 million, compared with operating income of $6.0 million
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($129,000), or ($0.01) per diluted share

Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024, vs. the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023:

  • Total lease funding approvals increased 53.1% to $195.2 million from $127.5 million
  • Total revenues increased 20.3% to $104.3 million from $86.7 million
  • Gross profit increased 44.6% to $56.3 million from $38.9 million
  • Gross profit margin increased 900 basis points to 54% from 45%
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 63.4% to $24.6 million, compared to $15.1 million
  • Operating income of $17.0 million, compared with operating income of $8.1 million
  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($2.8) million, or ($0.13) per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($7.6) million, or ($0.35) per diluted share

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition and reconciliation of this measure under “Non-GAAP Measures”.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Conference Call Information:
Date: November 14, 2024
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Toll Free Dial In: (877) 407-2988
International Dial In: (201) 389-0923
Conference ID: 13749662

Webcast Link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=L7CNW8vm

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.flexshopper.com/.

An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website at https://investors.flexshopper.com/.

About FlexShopper
FlexShopper, Inc. is a leading national financial technology company that offers innovative payment options to consumers. FlexShopper provides a variety of flexible funding options for underserved consumers through its direct-to-consumer online marketplace at Flexshopper.com and in partnership with merchants both online and at brick-and-mortar locations. FlexShopper’s solutions are crafted to meet the needs of a wide range of consumer segments through lease-to-own and lending products.

Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of lease originations, the expansion of our lease-to-own program; expectations concerning our partnerships with retail partners; investments in, and the success of, our underwriting technology and risk analytics platform; our ability to collect payments due from customers; expected future operating results and expectations concerning our business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to obtain adequate financing to fund our business operations in the future; the failure to successfully manage and grow our FlexShopper.com e-commerce platform; our ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants under our credit agreement; our dependence on the success of our third-party retail partners and our continued relationships with them; our compliance with various federal, state and local laws and regulations, including those related to consumer protection; the failure to protect the integrity and security of customer and employee information; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and FlexShopper assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

 
FLEXSHOPPER, INC.  
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  
(unaudited)
 
  For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 		  For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2024   2023   2024   2023
               
Revenues:              
Lease revenues and fees, net $ 28,364,190     $ 21,082,199     $ 81,271,973     $ 68,703,201  
Loan revenues and fees, net of changes in fair value   9,047,165       10,304,247       19,692,817       18,001,057  
Retail revenues   1,177,146       -       3,327,468       -  
Total revenues   38,588,501       31,386,446       104,292,258       86,704,258  
               
Costs and expenses:              
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise   14,486,564       13,061,958       43,021,351       42,893,163  
Loan origination costs and fees   677,913       1,389,107       2,395,780       4,878,158  
Cost of retail revenues   923,203       -       2,593,505       -  
Marketing   2,005,559       1,671,137       6,316,945       4,258,904  
Salaries and benefits   4,049,422       3,231,100       12,357,955       8,933,998  
Operating expenses   6,888,348       6,080,725       20,628,182       17,666,366  
Total costs and expenses   29,031,009       25,434,027       87,313,718       78,630,589  
               
Operating income   9,557,492       5,952,419       16,978,540       8,073,669  
               
Interest expense including amortization of debt issuance costs   (5,672,594 )     (4,746,801 )     (16,213,843 )     (13,846,685 )
Income/ (loss) before income taxes   3,884,898       1,205,618       764,697       (5,773,016 )
Income taxes (expense)/ benefit   (1,518,514 )     (265,517 )     (215,550 )     1,185,247  
Net income/ (loss)   2,366,384       940,101       549,147       (4,587,769 )
               
Dividends on Series 2 Convertible Preferred Shares   (1,176,402 )     (1,069,456 )     (3,337,600 )     (3,034,182 )
Net income/ (loss) attributable to common and Series 1 Convertible Preferred shareholders $ 1,189,982     $ (129,355 )   $ (2,788,453 )   $ (7,621,951 )
               
Basic and diluted income/ (loss) per common share:              
Basic $ 0.05     $ (0.01 )   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.35 )
Diluted $ 0.05     $ (0.01 )   $ (0.13 )   $ (0.35 )
               
WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES:              
Basic   21,586,935       21,716,852       21,547,702       21,740,027  
Diluted   22,231,788       21,716,852       21,547,702       21,740,027  
                               


FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
       
  September 30,
2024 		  December 31,
2023
  (Unaudited)    
ASSETS      
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash $ 7,330,542     $ 4,413,130  
Lease receivables, net   66,181,471       44,795,090  
Loan receivables at fair value   47,116,140       35,794,290  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   4,583,392       3,300,677  
Lease merchandise, net   24,087,010       29,131,440  
Total current assets   149,298,555       117,434,627  
       
Property and equipment, net   9,495,192       9,308,859  
Right of use asset, net   1,093,551       1,237,010  
Intangible assets, net   12,064,118       13,391,305  
Other assets, net   2,528,397       2,175,215  
Deferred tax asset, net   12,781,946       12,943,361  
Total assets $ 187,261,759     $ 156,490,377  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Accounts payable $ 3,604,816     $ 7,139,848  
Accrued payroll and related taxes   744,371       578,197  
Promissory notes to related parties, including accrued interest, and net of unamortized issuance costs of $305,860 at September 30, 2024   10,616,988       198,624  
Accrued expenses   3,477,386       3,972,397  
Lease liability - current portion   275,029       245,052  
Total current liabilities   18,718,590       12,134,118  
Loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder, net of unamortized issuance costs of $1,142,325 at September 30, 2024 and $70,780 at December 31, 2023   130,274,365       96,384,220  
Promissory notes to related parties, net of unamortized issuance costs of $649,953 at December 31, 2023 and net of current portion   -       10,100,047  
Loan payable under Basepoint credit agreement, net of unamortized issuance costs of $64,113 at September 30, 2024 and $92,964 at December 31, 2023   7,348,492       7,319,641  
Lease liabilities, net of current portion   1,111,740       1,321,578  
Total liabilities   157,453,187       127,259,604  
       
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 250,000 shares, issued and outstanding 170,332 shares at $5.00 stated value   851,660       851,660  
Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 25,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,952 shares at $1,000 stated value   21,952,000       21,952,000  
Common stock, $0.0001 par value - authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued 21,988,711 shares at September 30, 2024 and 21,752,304 shares at December 31, 2023   2,200       2,176  
Treasury shares, at cost- 526,822 shares at September 30, 2024 and 164,029 shares at December 31, 2023   (563,537 )     (166,757 )
Additional paid in capital   42,841,302       42,415,894  
Accumulated deficit   (35,275,053 )     (35,824,200 )
Total stockholders’ equity   29,808,572       29,230,773  
  $ 187,261,759     $ 156,490,377  
               


FLEXSHOPPER, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023
(unaudited)
               
  2024   2023
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net income/ (loss) $ 549,147     $ (4,587,769 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income/ (loss) to net cash (used in)/ provided by operating      
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise   43,021,351       42,893,163  
Other depreciation and amortization   7,134,573       5,674,931  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   824,499       376,857  
Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition   -       177,714  
Compensation expense related to stock-based compensation   528,920       1,336,367  
Provision for doubtful accounts   25,373,485       32,123,950  
Deferred income tax   161,415       (1,192,223 )
Net changes in the fair value of loans receivables at fair value   (11,165,374 )     (6,258,279 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Lease receivables   (46,759,866 )     (38,004,947 )
Loans receivables at fair value   (156,476 )     7,510,901  
Prepaid expenses and other assets   (1,404,487 )     641,039  
Lease merchandise   (37,976,921 )     (34,939,330 )
Purchase consideration payable related to acquisition   -       208,921  
Lease liabilities   (31,801 )     (19,566 )
Accounts payable   (3,535,032 )     (2,501,399 )
Accrued payroll and related taxes   166,174       293,018  
Accrued expenses   (520,787 )     (1,170,585 )
Net cash (used in)/ provided by operating activities   (23,791,180 )     2,562,763  
       
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES      
Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software costs   (4,889,386 )     (4,565,819 )
Purchases of data costs   (1,335,743 )     (570,820 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (6,225,129 )     (5,136,639 )
       
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES      
Proceeds from loan payable under credit agreement   34,961,690       7,800,000  
Repayment of loan payable under credit agreement   -       (2,795,000 )
Repayment of loan payable under Basepoint credit agreement   -       (1,500,000 )
Repayment of promissory notes to related parties   -       (1,000,000 )
Debt issuance related costs   (1,523,100 )     (115,403 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options   -       1,185  
Principal payment under finance lease obligation   (4,601 )     (7,308 )
Repayment of purchase consideration payable related to acquisition       (144,913 )
Tax payments associated with equity-based compensation transactions   (103,488 )     -  
Purchase of treasury stock   (396,780 )     (100,225 )
Net cash provided by financing activities   32,933,721       2,138,336  
       
INCREASE/ (DECREASE) IN CASH   2,917,412       (435,540 )
       
CASH, beginning of period   4,413,130       6,173,349  
       
CASH, end of period $ 7,330,542     $ 5,737,809  
       
Supplemental cash flow information:      
Interest paid $ 14,759,775     $ 12,811,332  
Noncash investing and financing activities      
Due date extension of warrants $ -     $ 917,581  
               

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We regularly review a number of metrics, including the following key metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, stock-based compensation, taxes, depreciation (other than depreciation of leased merchandise), amortization, and one-time or non-recurring items. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides us with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes.

Key performance metrics for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023 are as follows:

           
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		       
  2024   2023   $ Change   % Change
Gross Profit:              
Gross lease billings and fees $ 36,381,080     $ 31,266,666     $ 5,114,414       16.4  
Provision for doubtful accounts   (8,083,009 )     (10,038,122 )     1,955,113       (19.5 )
Gain on sale of lease receivables   15,791       (146,345 )     162,136       (110.8 )
Lease placement collections   50,328       -       50,328       -  
Net lease billing and fees $ 28,364,190     $ 21,082,199     $ 7,281,991       34.5  
Loan revenues and fees   2,780,667       3,208,920       (428,253 )     (13.3 )
Net changes in the fair value of loans receivable   6,266,498       7,095,327       (828,829 )     (11.7 )
Net loan revenue   9,047,165       10,304,247       (1,257,082 )     (12.2 )
Retail revenue   1,177,146       -       1,177,146       -  
Total revenues $ 38,588,501     $ 31,386,446     $ 7,202,055       22.9  
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise   (14,486,564 )     (13,061,958 )     (1,424,606 )     10.9  
Loans origination costs and fees   (677,913 )     (1,389,107 )     711,194       (51.2 )
Cost of retail revenues   (923,203 )           (923,203 )      
Gross profit $ 22,500,821     $ 16,935,381     $ 5,565,440       32.9  
Gross profit margin   58 %     54 %        
                               


  Three Months Ended
September 30, 		       
  2024
 		  2023
 		  $ Change   % Change
Adjusted EBITDA:              
Net income $ 2,366,384     $ 940,101     $ 1,426,283       151.7  
Income taxes expense   1,518,514       265,517       1,252,997       471.9  
Amortization of debt issuance costs   314,702       194,682       120,020       61.6  
Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition   -       59,238       (59,238 )     (100.0 )
Other amortization and depreciation   2,436,357       1,964,229       472,128       24.0  
Interest expense   5,357,892       4,492,881       865,011       19.3  
Stock-based compensation   156,922       471,819       (314,897 )     (66.7 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,150,771     $ 8,388,467     $ 3,762,304       44.9  
                               

Key performance metrics for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 are as follows:

  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		       
  2024   2023   $ Change   % Change
Gross Profit:              
Gross lease billings and fees $ 106,352,849     $ 98,023,406     $ 8,329,443       8.5  
Provision for doubtful accounts   (25,373,485 )     (32,123,950 )     6,750,465       (21.0 )
Gain on sale of lease receivables   77,225       2,803,745       (2,726,520 )     (97.2 )
Lease placement collections   215,384       -       215,384       -  
Net lease billing and fees $ 81,271,973     $ 68,703,201     $ 12,568,772       18.3  
Loan revenues and fees   8,527,443       11,742,778       (3,215,335 )     (27.4 )
Net changes in the fair value of loans receivable   11,165,374       6,258,279       4,907,095       78.4  
Net loan revenues $ 19,692,817     $ 18,001,057     $ 1,691,760       9.4  
Retail revenues   3,327,468       -       3,327,468       -  
Total revenues $ 104,292,258     $ 86,704,258     $ 17,588,000       20.3  
Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise   (43,021,351 )     (42,893,163 )     (128,188 )     0.3  
Loans origination costs and fees   (2,395,780 )     (4,878,158 )     2,482,378       (50.9 )
Cost of retail revenues   (2,593,505 )     -       (2,593,505 )     -  
Gross profit $ 56,281,622     $ 38,932,937     $ 17,348,685       44.6  
Gross profit margin   54 %     45 %        
                       


  Nine Months Ended
September 30, 		       
  2024
 		  2023   $ Change   % Change
Adjusted EBITDA:              
Net income/ (loss) $ 549,147     $ (4,587,769 )   $ 5,136,916       (112.0 )
Income taxes expense/ (benefit)   215,550       (1,185,247 )     1,400,797       (118.2 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs   824,499       376,857       447,642       118.8  
Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition   -       177,714       (177,714 )     (100.0 )
Other amortization and depreciation   7,134,573       5,674,931       1,459,642       25.7  
Interest expense   15,389,344       13,292,114       2,097,230       15.8  
Stock-based compensation   528,920       1,336,367       (807,447 )     (60.4 )
Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,642,033     $ 15,084,967     $ 9,557,066       63.4  
                               

The Company refers to Adjusted EBITDA in the above table as the Company uses this measure to evaluate operating performance and to make strategic decisions about the Company. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides relevant and useful information which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in its industry in assessing performance.


