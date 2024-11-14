FlexShopper, Inc. Reports Record 2024 Third-Quarter Financial Results

Strategic transformation produced record quarterly total revenue of $38.6 million,

with earnings increasing to $0.05 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2024

Adjusted EBITDA increased 45% year-over-year to a quarterly record of $12.2 million

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq: FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and payment solution provider for underserved consumers, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Russ Heiser, Jr, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “2024 is shaping up to be a transformative year for FlexShopper as the strategies we are pursuing to profitably grow our business take hold and more retail partners and consumers recognize the value of our unique payment solutions. We are successfully adding new retail partners, and to date, have expanded our signed store count to over 7,800 retail locations – a nearly 250% increase since the beginning of the year. In addition, we continue to grow retail revenue and gross margin through our FlexShopper.com marketplace.”

Mr. Heiser continued, “As we pursue multiple growth initiatives, we remain focused on managing risk, improving customer performance, and attracting higher credit quality customers. As a result, the provision for doubtful accounts as a percentage of gross lease billings was 22% for the third quarter of 2024, a 1,000-basis point improvement over the prior year period. Strong payment performance, combined with the benefits of our strategic plan, are driving significant improvements in profitability, and I am encouraged by the return to GAAP net income, as well as the 45% increase in adjusted EBITDA during the third quarter of 2024.”

“We continue to follow strategies to profitably grow our business, while pursuing multiple corporate actions that we believe have the potential to create significant value for our shareholders. This includes the patent infringement lawsuits we filed initially against two of our competitors in which we expect a favorable outcome. In addition, we are working to complete our previously announced accretive rights offering to reduce our cost of capital and pursue the opportunity to redeem 91% of our Series 2 Preferred Stock at a 50+% discount to its liquidation preference. Overall, we believe tailwinds from the growth strategies we are pursuing will continue to support our business in 2025 and beyond, while we simultaneously pursue opportunities to create lasting value for our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Heiser.

Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2024, vs. the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023:

Total lease funding approvals increased 33.0% to $77.0 million from $57.9 million

Total revenues increased 22.9% to $38.6 million from $31.4 million

Gross profit increased 32.9% to $22.5 million from $16.9 million

Gross profit margin increased 400 basis points to 58% from 54%

Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased by 44.9% to $12.2 million from $8.4 million

increased by 44.9% to $12.2 million from $8.4 million Operating income of $9.6 million, compared with operating income of $6.0 million

Net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($129,000), or ($0.01) per diluted share

Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024, vs. the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023:

Total lease funding approvals increased 53.1% to $195.2 million from $127.5 million

Total revenues increased 20.3% to $104.3 million from $86.7 million



Gross profit increased 44.6% to $56.3 million from $38.9 million

Gross profit margin increased 900 basis points to 54% from 45%

Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 63.4% to $24.6 million, compared to $15.1 million

increased 63.4% to $24.6 million, compared to $15.1 million Operating income of $17.0 million, compared with operating income of $8.1 million

Net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($2.8) million, or ($0.13) per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($7.6) million, or ($0.35) per diluted share

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the definition and reconciliation of this measure under “Non-GAAP Measures”.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc. is a leading national financial technology company that offers innovative payment options to consumers. FlexShopper provides a variety of flexible funding options for underserved consumers through its direct-to-consumer online marketplace at Flexshopper.com and in partnership with merchants both online and at brick-and-mortar locations. FlexShopper’s solutions are crafted to meet the needs of a wide range of consumer segments through lease-to-own and lending products.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expectations of lease originations, the expansion of our lease-to-own program; expectations concerning our partnerships with retail partners; investments in, and the success of, our underwriting technology and risk analytics platform; our ability to collect payments due from customers; expected future operating results and expectations concerning our business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to obtain adequate financing to fund our business operations in the future; the failure to successfully manage and grow our FlexShopper.com e-commerce platform; our ability to maintain compliance with financial covenants under our credit agreement; our dependence on the success of our third-party retail partners and our continued relationships with them; our compliance with various federal, state and local laws and regulations, including those related to consumer protection; the failure to protect the integrity and security of customer and employee information; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and FlexShopper assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

FLEXSHOPPER, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues: Lease revenues and fees, net $ 28,364,190 $ 21,082,199 $ 81,271,973 $ 68,703,201 Loan revenues and fees, net of changes in fair value 9,047,165 10,304,247 19,692,817 18,001,057 Retail revenues 1,177,146 - 3,327,468 - Total revenues 38,588,501 31,386,446 104,292,258 86,704,258 Costs and expenses: Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise 14,486,564 13,061,958 43,021,351 42,893,163 Loan origination costs and fees 677,913 1,389,107 2,395,780 4,878,158 Cost of retail revenues 923,203 - 2,593,505 - Marketing 2,005,559 1,671,137 6,316,945 4,258,904 Salaries and benefits 4,049,422 3,231,100 12,357,955 8,933,998 Operating expenses 6,888,348 6,080,725 20,628,182 17,666,366 Total costs and expenses 29,031,009 25,434,027 87,313,718 78,630,589 Operating income 9,557,492 5,952,419 16,978,540 8,073,669 Interest expense including amortization of debt issuance costs (5,672,594 ) (4,746,801 ) (16,213,843 ) (13,846,685 ) Income/ (loss) before income taxes 3,884,898 1,205,618 764,697 (5,773,016 ) Income taxes (expense)/ benefit (1,518,514 ) (265,517 ) (215,550 ) 1,185,247 Net income/ (loss) 2,366,384 940,101 549,147 (4,587,769 ) Dividends on Series 2 Convertible Preferred Shares (1,176,402 ) (1,069,456 ) (3,337,600 ) (3,034,182 ) Net income/ (loss) attributable to common and Series 1 Convertible Preferred shareholders $ 1,189,982 $ (129,355 ) $ (2,788,453 ) $ (7,621,951 ) Basic and diluted income/ (loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.05 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.35 ) Diluted $ 0.05 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.35 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES: Basic 21,586,935 21,716,852 21,547,702 21,740,027 Diluted 22,231,788 21,716,852 21,547,702 21,740,027





FLEXSHOPPER, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 7,330,542 $ 4,413,130 Lease receivables, net 66,181,471 44,795,090 Loan receivables at fair value 47,116,140 35,794,290 Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,583,392 3,300,677 Lease merchandise, net 24,087,010 29,131,440 Total current assets 149,298,555 117,434,627 Property and equipment, net 9,495,192 9,308,859 Right of use asset, net 1,093,551 1,237,010 Intangible assets, net 12,064,118 13,391,305 Other assets, net 2,528,397 2,175,215 Deferred tax asset, net 12,781,946 12,943,361 Total assets $ 187,261,759 $ 156,490,377 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 3,604,816 $ 7,139,848 Accrued payroll and related taxes 744,371 578,197 Promissory notes to related parties, including accrued interest, and net of unamortized issuance costs of $305,860 at September 30, 2024 10,616,988 198,624 Accrued expenses 3,477,386 3,972,397 Lease liability - current portion 275,029 245,052 Total current liabilities 18,718,590 12,134,118 Loan payable under credit agreement to beneficial shareholder, net of unamortized issuance costs of $1,142,325 at September 30, 2024 and $70,780 at December 31, 2023 130,274,365 96,384,220 Promissory notes to related parties, net of unamortized issuance costs of $649,953 at December 31, 2023 and net of current portion - 10,100,047 Loan payable under Basepoint credit agreement, net of unamortized issuance costs of $64,113 at September 30, 2024 and $92,964 at December 31, 2023 7,348,492 7,319,641 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 1,111,740 1,321,578 Total liabilities 157,453,187 127,259,604 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Series 1 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 250,000 shares, issued and outstanding 170,332 shares at $5.00 stated value 851,660 851,660 Series 2 Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value - authorized 25,000 shares, issued and outstanding 21,952 shares at $1,000 stated value 21,952,000 21,952,000 Common stock, $0.0001 par value - authorized 40,000,000 shares, issued 21,988,711 shares at September 30, 2024 and 21,752,304 shares at December 31, 2023 2,200 2,176 Treasury shares, at cost- 526,822 shares at September 30, 2024 and 164,029 shares at December 31, 2023 (563,537 ) (166,757 ) Additional paid in capital 42,841,302 42,415,894 Accumulated deficit (35,275,053 ) (35,824,200 ) Total stockholders’ equity 29,808,572 29,230,773 $ 187,261,759 $ 156,490,377





FLEXSHOPPER, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023

(unaudited)

2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income/ (loss) $ 549,147 $ (4,587,769 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income/ (loss) to net cash (used in)/ provided by operating Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise 43,021,351 42,893,163 Other depreciation and amortization 7,134,573 5,674,931 Amortization of debt issuance costs 824,499 376,857 Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition - 177,714 Compensation expense related to stock-based compensation 528,920 1,336,367 Provision for doubtful accounts 25,373,485 32,123,950 Deferred income tax 161,415 (1,192,223 ) Net changes in the fair value of loans receivables at fair value (11,165,374 ) (6,258,279 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Lease receivables (46,759,866 ) (38,004,947 ) Loans receivables at fair value (156,476 ) 7,510,901 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,404,487 ) 641,039 Lease merchandise (37,976,921 ) (34,939,330 ) Purchase consideration payable related to acquisition - 208,921 Lease liabilities (31,801 ) (19,566 ) Accounts payable (3,535,032 ) (2,501,399 ) Accrued payroll and related taxes 166,174 293,018 Accrued expenses (520,787 ) (1,170,585 ) Net cash (used in)/ provided by operating activities (23,791,180 ) 2,562,763 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment, including capitalized software costs (4,889,386 ) (4,565,819 ) Purchases of data costs (1,335,743 ) (570,820 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,225,129 ) (5,136,639 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from loan payable under credit agreement 34,961,690 7,800,000 Repayment of loan payable under credit agreement - (2,795,000 ) Repayment of loan payable under Basepoint credit agreement - (1,500,000 ) Repayment of promissory notes to related parties - (1,000,000 ) Debt issuance related costs (1,523,100 ) (115,403 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 1,185 Principal payment under finance lease obligation (4,601 ) (7,308 ) Repayment of purchase consideration payable related to acquisition (144,913 ) Tax payments associated with equity-based compensation transactions (103,488 ) - Purchase of treasury stock (396,780 ) (100,225 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 32,933,721 2,138,336 INCREASE/ (DECREASE) IN CASH 2,917,412 (435,540 ) CASH, beginning of period 4,413,130 6,173,349 CASH, end of period $ 7,330,542 $ 5,737,809 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 14,759,775 $ 12,811,332 Noncash investing and financing activities Due date extension of warrants $ - $ 917,581

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We regularly review a number of metrics, including the following key metrics, to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest, stock-based compensation, taxes, depreciation (other than depreciation of leased merchandise), amortization, and one-time or non-recurring items. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides us with an understanding of one aspect of earnings before the impact of investing and financing charges and income taxes.

Key performance metrics for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023 are as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Gross Profit: Gross lease billings and fees $ 36,381,080 $ 31,266,666 $ 5,114,414 16.4 Provision for doubtful accounts (8,083,009 ) (10,038,122 ) 1,955,113 (19.5 ) Gain on sale of lease receivables 15,791 (146,345 ) 162,136 (110.8 ) Lease placement collections 50,328 - 50,328 - Net lease billing and fees $ 28,364,190 $ 21,082,199 $ 7,281,991 34.5 Loan revenues and fees 2,780,667 3,208,920 (428,253 ) (13.3 ) Net changes in the fair value of loans receivable 6,266,498 7,095,327 (828,829 ) (11.7 ) Net loan revenue 9,047,165 10,304,247 (1,257,082 ) (12.2 ) Retail revenue 1,177,146 - 1,177,146 - Total revenues $ 38,588,501 $ 31,386,446 $ 7,202,055 22.9 Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise (14,486,564 ) (13,061,958 ) (1,424,606 ) 10.9 Loans origination costs and fees (677,913 ) (1,389,107 ) 711,194 (51.2 ) Cost of retail revenues (923,203 ) — (923,203 ) — Gross profit $ 22,500,821 $ 16,935,381 $ 5,565,440 32.9 Gross profit margin 58 % 54 %





Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024

2023

$ Change % Change Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 2,366,384 $ 940,101 $ 1,426,283 151.7 Income taxes expense 1,518,514 265,517 1,252,997 471.9 Amortization of debt issuance costs 314,702 194,682 120,020 61.6 Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition - 59,238 (59,238 ) (100.0 ) Other amortization and depreciation 2,436,357 1,964,229 472,128 24.0 Interest expense 5,357,892 4,492,881 865,011 19.3 Stock-based compensation 156,922 471,819 (314,897 ) (66.7 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,150,771 $ 8,388,467 $ 3,762,304 44.9

Key performance metrics for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 are as follows:

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 $ Change % Change Gross Profit: Gross lease billings and fees $ 106,352,849 $ 98,023,406 $ 8,329,443 8.5 Provision for doubtful accounts (25,373,485 ) (32,123,950 ) 6,750,465 (21.0 ) Gain on sale of lease receivables 77,225 2,803,745 (2,726,520 ) (97.2 ) Lease placement collections 215,384 - 215,384 - Net lease billing and fees $ 81,271,973 $ 68,703,201 $ 12,568,772 18.3 Loan revenues and fees 8,527,443 11,742,778 (3,215,335 ) (27.4 ) Net changes in the fair value of loans receivable 11,165,374 6,258,279 4,907,095 78.4 Net loan revenues $ 19,692,817 $ 18,001,057 $ 1,691,760 9.4 Retail revenues 3,327,468 - 3,327,468 - Total revenues $ 104,292,258 $ 86,704,258 $ 17,588,000 20.3 Depreciation and impairment of lease merchandise (43,021,351 ) (42,893,163 ) (128,188 ) 0.3 Loans origination costs and fees (2,395,780 ) (4,878,158 ) 2,482,378 (50.9 ) Cost of retail revenues (2,593,505 ) - (2,593,505 ) - Gross profit $ 56,281,622 $ 38,932,937 $ 17,348,685 44.6 Gross profit margin 54 % 45 %





Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

2023 $ Change % Change Adjusted EBITDA: Net income/ (loss) $ 549,147 $ (4,587,769 ) $ 5,136,916 (112.0 ) Income taxes expense/ (benefit) 215,550 (1,185,247 ) 1,400,797 (118.2 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 824,499 376,857 447,642 118.8 Amortization of discount on the promissory note related to acquisition - 177,714 (177,714 ) (100.0 ) Other amortization and depreciation 7,134,573 5,674,931 1,459,642 25.7 Interest expense 15,389,344 13,292,114 2,097,230 15.8 Stock-based compensation 528,920 1,336,367 (807,447 ) (60.4 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,642,033 $ 15,084,967 $ 9,557,066 63.4

The Company refers to Adjusted EBITDA in the above table as the Company uses this measure to evaluate operating performance and to make strategic decisions about the Company. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides relevant and useful information which is widely used by analysts, investors and competitors in its industry in assessing performance.

