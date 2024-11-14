Ciphertex Data Security® unleashes RhinOS 24.1

OS enhancements transform data protection, management, and scalability









LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ciphertex Data Security®, the industry leader and innovation powerhouse behind the most secure data storage solutions worldwide, is thrilled to unveil RhinOS 24.1. Packed with a range of cutting-edge features, RhinOS 24.1 is designed to transform how enterprises and government organizations protect, manage and scale their data.

“At Ciphertex®, we strive to anticipate ever-evolving cybersecurity and data demands in our relentless quest to innovate. RhinOS24.1 signifies a new era in data protection – its rugged, fortified design and streamlined performance capabilities set an unmatched standard,” said Jerry Kaner, founder and CEO Ciphertex Data Security®.

RhinOS 24.1 is available now and ready for deployment. It offers solutions with unique applicability to industry sectors including healthcare, finance, military and government, and forensics.

Key Features

Built on Enterprise Linux V6.8 RhinOS 24.1 leverages the latest technologies for superior performance with advanced security.

Administrative Ease

Web-Based IP Interface : Enables simplified management of SecureNAS® remotely through an intuitive web-based graphical interface.

: Enables simplified management of SecureNAS® remotely through an intuitive web-based graphical interface. Efficient Data Management : Frees up memory for other important data-serving tasks via its lightweight web GUI.

: Frees up memory for other important data-serving tasks via its lightweight web GUI. Simplified Collaboration : Allows for easier sharing of files on networks.

: Allows for easier sharing of files on networks. Comprehensive Status & Notifications : Adds advanced tracking capabilities for alerts, anomalies and system events through the web UI.

: Adds advanced tracking capabilities for alerts, anomalies and system events through the web UI. Cost-Effective : Includes pre-installation of RhinOS 24.1 on every SecureNAS® appliance – no added cost.

: Includes pre-installation of RhinOS 24.1 on every SecureNAS® appliance – no added cost. Scalability: Designed to scale businesses and government entities, offering petabyte scalability through ZFS integration.

Data security and integrating features add encryption at every level, whether data is at rest or in transit, firewall and antivirus protection, and ADS integration – empowering administrators to apply consistent security policies across their networks.

Solving real-world data security threats. In 2023 alone, there were 234+ Million victims of data breaches, globally, resulting in an $8 Trillion loss in revenue. Currently, 15+ countries depend on Ciphertex® products for their data protection needs.

The Ciphertex SecureNAS® Enterprise forensic server empowers government agencies, law enforcement, and forensic accounting examiners to streamline investigations with unmatched forensic integrity. Designed for high-speed data acquisition, it can be used for secure, WriteProtect-enabled copying and seamless network integration, supporting multiple investigators at once for efficient collaboration.

SC24 Highlights and Availability

SC24 is an ideal platform to introduce this new OS that’s engineered for the future. RhinOS 24.1 isn’t just an upgrade — it’s a revolution in performance, scalability, and, above all, security. SC2024 attendees are invited to experience RhinOS 24.1 live and speak directly with Ciphertex® engineers to see the potential of the new OS up close. Visit booth #4119.

About Ciphertex Data Security



Ciphertex® is a Los Angeles-based American company that manufactures encrypted network-attached storage for organizations and agencies of all sizes. A pioneering leader in data storage solutions, they specialize in secure, portable data storage solutions, built to withstand extreme conditions. They deliver industry-leading protection, reliability, and scalability for the world’s most data-intensive industries. Every Ciphertex® storage system incorporates proprietary and innovative software (RhinOS 24.1), the latest encryption technology, and enterprise-level build quality for unparalleled performance, style, and security. Their solutions are HIPAA compliant, and FCC, CE, and UL certified.

Available for interviews

Ciphertex® Data Security

Jerry Kaner, Founder & CEO





Jerry is a pioneer in secure data transport, storage, and risk migration. A 30-year veteran in digital forensics and data security, he is devoted to developing industry-leading ultra-secure, rugged data storage solutions that withstand high-demand industries and environments.

MEDIA CONTACT: Barbara Wichmann, b.wichmann@artemia.com

Jerry Kaner, CEO of Ciphertex Jerry Kaner, CEO of Ciphertex RhinOS 24.1 Ciphertex's new RhinOS 24.1 firmware is made in the USA, fully customizable and built for cutting-edge protection.

