Blue Point Brewery Expands Winter Seasonal Lineup with Blitz Beer American Lager and Hosts The Blue Point Blitz Celebration at Webster Hall

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Point Brewing Company, Long Island’s original craft brewery and a subsidiary of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), proudly announces Blitz Beer, a refreshing new American Lager added to Blue Point’s winter seasonal lineup. Available November through February, Blitz Beer offers a crisp, sessionable profile perfect for colder months and festive gatherings.





New York has a rich tradition of brewing exceptional American lagers, and Blue Point proudly carries on that legacy with Blitz Beer. This award-winning lager, formerly known as “Shouganai,” earned a Silver Medal at the 2023 Great American Beer Festival in the Contemporary American-Style Lager category.

Crafted with premium ingredients at 4.8% ABV, Blitz Beer combines a blend of pilsner malt and flaked rice for a bright, clean foundation. A hint of Tettnanger and Calista hops add a subtle complexity, ensuring that every sip is smooth and satisfying. Whether fans are cheering for their favorite team or moshing in the pit at a concert, Blitz Beer is crafted to be the perfect cold-weather companion.

On November 19th, Blue Point Brewing invites everyone to celebrate the launch of Blitz Beer at The Blue Point Blitz in New York City’s iconic Webster Hall. For just $14, guests can enjoy live performances by some of NYC’s most exciting emerging bands, including Telescreens, Skorts, and Kareem Rahma’s Tiny Gun. Doors open at 7 p.m., promising an unforgettable night of music and celebration.

Blitz Beer is available in 6-packs and 12-packs of 12oz cans, as well as on draft at Blue Point Brewery and select retailers from November through February. For additional information, visit www.bluepointbrewing.com.





About Blue Point Brewing Company

Blue Point Brewing Company was founded in 1998 in Patchogue, New York, and is Long Island’s O.G. craft brewery. Twenty-five years later, with a widely appealing portfolio of beer and beyond beer brands, Blue Point has grown to be one of the largest breweries in New York, with a footprint up and down the entire East Coast. Blue Point’s flagship beer, Toasted Lager, has won several awards, including a gold medal at the World Beer Cup.

For more information about Blue Point Brewing, please visit www.bluepointbrewing.com and follow us on Instagram @BluePointBrewing.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY) is a leading global cannabis lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering a worldwide community to live their very best life, enhanced by moments of connection and well-being. Tilray’s mission is to be the most responsible, trusted, and market-leading cannabis and consumer products company in the world, with a portfolio of innovative, high-quality, and beloved brands that address the needs of the consumers, customers, and patients we serve. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of well-being, visit www.Tilray.com and follow @tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, “forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the “safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “forecast,” “future,” “should,” “could,” “enable,” “potential,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “project,” “will,” “would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For further information:

Blue Point Brewing Company: Chris Diorio, chris.diorio@tilraybeer.com

Tilray Brands Media: Berrin Noorata, news@tilray.com

Tilray Brands Investors: Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253, Raphael.Gross@icrinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ed87f16-2c1d-4174-8636-a4d15d795bc5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e2b39c30-ac3a-4947-b4fe-45a7676573fe

Official Blitz Beer Can Packaging Crafted with premium ingredients at 4.8% ABV, Blitz Beer combines a blend of pilsner malt and flaked rice for a bright, clean foundation. Official Blue Point Blitz Launch Event Poster On November 19th, Blue Point Brewing invites everyone to celebrate the launch of Blitz Beer at The Blue Point Blitz in New York City’s iconic Webster Hall.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.