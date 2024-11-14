Submit Release
HeartCore Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Q3 2024 Revenues Increased 281% to $17.9 Million

Q3 2024 Net Income Increased 526% to $10.8 Million

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading enterprise software and consulting services company based in Tokyo, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 and Recent Operational Highlights

  • Regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements
  • Expanded CMS platform offering into a SaaS delivery model
  • Entered into a sales collaboration with Tosho Computer Systems Co., Ltd.
  • Announced transition from annual contracts to multi-year agreements for core software business contracts
  • Partnered with NTT Data Business Brains Corporation to enhance website development service capabilities
  • Achieved top market share in Japan for nine consecutive years
  • Awarded new contract from Fourmix Co., Ltd. to implement CMS platform
  • Announced Go IPO Client, SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange
  • Partnered with INCUDATA Corp. to enhance corporate digital marketing strategies
  • Announced Go IPO Client, BloomZ Inc., began trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange
  • Authorized second dividend payment of $0.02 per share
  • Partnered with Hitachi Systems, Ltd. to offer combined package of HeartCore CMS and GRED Web Security Assessment Cloud

Management Commentary
“I am pleased to announce the strongest quarter of HeartCore’s history, supported by the progress made across our Go IPO business,” said HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno. “The third quarter saw two new Go IPO clients successfully listed on the Nasdaq. The warrants and ordinary shares received from these deals contributed to our highest financial results since the inception of the service, driving us into profitable operations for the quarter and year-to-date. This quarter’s results showcased the immense value of our consulting business, and with an optimistic outlook on the U.S. IPO market for Japanese companies, we anticipate closing additional deals over the next several months that will further support the growth of our Go IPO business. We continue to remain in serious discussions with prospective Go IPO clients and look forward to sharing future wins as they come.”

“We also accomplished key developments in our software business, positioning us for sustained and predictable growth in the coming quarters. First, we transitioned towards offering multi-year software licensing agreements to our customers, a move designed to generate recurring revenue streams and enhance our margin profile. Furthermore, we added a SaaS delivery model for our CMS platform designed to support our sales and marketing team to tap into a new pool of prospective customers. While Go IPO contains the prospect of significant upside, our adjustments in the software business model are intended to create more stable, durable, and long-term revenue for future quarters. We look forward to continuing driving growth across both arms of the business and carrying this momentum into 2025.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Revenues increased 281% to $17.9 million compared to $4.7 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to revenue from warrants and ordinary shares associated with the successful listing of two Go IPO consulting service clients.

Gross profit increased 1,640% to $14.4 million compared to $0.8 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to the aforementioned reason above.

Operating expenses decreased to $2.3 million compared to $2.6 million in the same period last year. The improvement was primarily due to lower selling, general and administrative, and research and development expenses.

Net income increased 526% to $10.8 million or $0.53 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $2.5 million or $(0.11) per diluted share, in the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 million compared to $1.0 million on December 31, 2023.

Nine-Months 2024 Financial Results
Revenues increased 46% to $27.0 million compared to $18.5 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily because revenue recognized from warrants and ordinary shares associated with the successful listing of two Go IPO consulting service clients in current periods was greater than that of recognized in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Gross profit increased 117% to $17.3 million compared to $8.0 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to the aforementioned reason above.

Operating expenses decreased to $7.3 million compared to $8.9 million in the same period last year. The decrease was primarily due to lower selling and general and administrative expenses.

Net income increased 506% to $7.1 million or $0.37 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $1.8 million or $(0.07) per diluted share, in the same period last year.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believed,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover and John Yi
HTCR@gateway-grp.com
(949) 574-3860

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
         
    September 30,   December 31,
    2024   2023
    (Unaudited)    
ASSETS
         
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,232,117   $ 1,012,479  
Accounts receivable   2,578,855     2,623,682  
Investments in marketable securities   7,349,575     642,348  
Investment in equity securities   -     300,000  
Prepaid expenses   769,183     536,865  
Current portion of long-term note receivable   100,000     100,000  
Due from related party   43,852     44,758  
Other current assets   177,381     234,761  
Total current assets   12,250,963     5,494,893  
         
Non-current assets:        
Accounts receivable, non-current   766,972     -  
Property and equipment, net   663,447     763,730  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   2,184,344     2,467,889  
Intangible asset, net   4,037,500     4,515,625  
Goodwill   3,276,441     3,276,441  
Long-term investment in SAFE   350,000     -  
Long-term investment in equity securities   300,000     -  
Long-term investment in warrants   551,787     2,004,308  
Long-term note receivable   200,000     200,000  
Deferred tax assets   392,617     369,436  
Security deposits   336,117     348,428  
Long-term loan receivable from related party   146,354     182,946  
Other non-current assets   15,812     71  
Total non-current assets   13,221,391     14,128,874  
         
Total assets $ 25,472,354   $ 19,623,767  
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
         
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,779,799   $ 1,757,038  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party   28,772     -  
Accrued payroll and other employee costs   633,514     723,305  
Due to related party   1,438     1,476  
Short-term debt   -     135,937  
Current portion of long-term debts   462,121     371,783  
Insurance premium financing   65,392     -  
Factoring liability   305,472     562,767  
Operating lease liabilities, current   382,594     396,535  
Finance lease liabilities, current   17,375     17,445  
Income tax payables   170,453     162,689  
Deferred revenue   1,927,582     2,166,175  
Other current liabilities   756,766     216,405  
Total current liabilities   6,531,278     6,511,555  
    -      
Non-current liabilities:        
Long-term debts   1,382,048     1,770,352  
Operating lease liabilities, non-current   1,859,948     2,135,160  
Finance lease liabilities, non-current   52,005     66,779  
Deferred tax liabilities   1,130,500     1,264,375  
Other non-current liabilities   200,818     208,732  
Total non-current liabilities   4,625,319     5,445,398  
         
Total liabilities   11,156,597     11,956,953  
         
Shareholders' equity:        
Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023)   -     -  
Common shares ($0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 20,864,144 and 20,842,690 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)   2,085     2,083  
Additional paid-in capital   18,997,059     19,594,801  
Accumulated deficit   (6,990,113 )   (14,763,469 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income   392,397     331,881  
Total HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. shareholders' equity   12,401,428     5,165,296  
Non-controlling interests   1,914,329     2,501,518  
Total shareholders' equity   14,315,757     7,666,814  
         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 25,472,354   $ 19,623,767  



HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
                       
                       
    For the nine months ended September 30,     For the three months ended September 30,
    2024     2023     2024     2023
                       
Revenues $ 26,963,531     $ 18,518,431     $ 17,850,411     $ 4,688,908  
Cost of revenues   9,708,074       10,548,245       3,433,024       3,860,241  
Gross profit   17,255,457       7,970,186       14,417,387       828,667  
                       
Operating expenses:                      
Selling expenses   642,225       1,330,747       243,110       274,043  
General and administrative expenses   6,395,429       7,305,392       1,966,717       2,172,298  
Research and development expenses   307,931       289,303       107,529       170,071  
Total operating expenses   7,345,585       8,925,442       2,317,356       2,616,412  
                       
Income (loss) from operations   9,909,872       (955,256 )     12,100,031       (1,787,745 )
                       
Other income (expenses):                      
Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities   (308,059 )     (500,762 )     122,272       (271,740 )
Changes in fair value of investment in warrants   1,631,700       (294,565 )     2,869,407       (460,672 )
Loss on sale of warrants   (3,970,628 )     -       (3,970,628 )     -  
Interest income   15,557       64,633       10,933       14,363  
Interest expenses   (105,094 )     (125,073 )     (31,393 )     (42,619 )
Other income   158,914       176,641       24,040       52,640  
Other expenses   (131,507 )     (62,701 )     (82,457 )     (25,947 )
Total other expenses   (2,709,117 )     (741,827 )     (1,057,826 )     (733,975 )
                       
Income (loss) before income tax provision   7,200,755       (1,697,083 )     11,042,205       (2,521,720 )
                       
Income tax expense   72,945       58,859       225,275       19,413  
                       
Net income (loss)   7,127,810       (1,755,942 )     10,816,930       (2,541,133 )
Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests   (645,546 )     (419,211 )     (240,876 )     (233,913 )
Net income (loss) attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. $ 7,773,356     $ (1,336,731 )   $ 11,057,806     $ (2,307,220 )
                       
Other comprehensive income (loss):                      
Foreign currency translation adjustment   51,678       (85,244 )     65,503       (90,743 )
                       
Total comprehensive income (loss)   7,179,488       (1,841,186 )     10,882,433       (2,631,876 )
Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests   (654,384 )     (422,352 )     (241,913 )     (235,094 )
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. $ 7,833,872     $ (1,418,834 )   $ 11,124,346     $ (2,396,782 )
                       
Net income (loss) per common share attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.                  
Basic $ 0.37     $ (0.07 )   $ 0.53     $ (0.11 )
Diluted $ 0.37     $ (0.07 )   $ 0.53     $ (0.11 )
                       
Weighted average common shares outstanding                      
Basic   20,861,012       20,257,020       20,864,144       20,842,690  
Diluted   20,861,012       20,257,020       20,864,144       20,842,690  



         
HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
         
    For the nine months ended September 30,
    2024   2023
         
Cash flows from operating activities        
Net income (loss) $ 7,127,810   $ (1,755,942 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows        
used in operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization expenses   561,659     495,200  
Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment   1,894     (4,737 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs   3,791     2,257  
Non-cash lease expense   272,208     254,876  
Loss (gain) on termination of lease   (469 )   76  
Deferred income taxes   (163,199 )   (109,690 )
Stock-based compensation   236,826     1,267,699  
Marketable securities received as noncash consideration   (572,010 )   -  
Warrants received as noncash consideration   (12,969,683 )   (4,009,335 )
Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities   308,059     500,762  
Changes in fair value of investment in warrants   (1,631,700 )   294,565  
Loss on sale of warrants   3,970,628     -  
Changes in assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable   (685,531 )   (322,583 )
Prepaid expenses   (72,315 )   187,269  
Other assets   40,761     (23,982 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   34,752     597,247  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related party   28,315     -  
Accrued payroll and other employee costs   (68,323 )   7,471  
Due to related party   (7 )   7,562  
Operating lease liabilities   (275,850 )   (231,499 )
Income tax payables   17,971     101,058  
Deferred revenue   (205,109 )   200,256  
Other liabilities   540,008     83,809  
Net cash flows used in operating activities   (3,499,514 )   (2,457,661 )
         
Cash flows from investing activities        
Purchases of property and equipment   (4,134 )   (516,658 )
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment   -     24,935  
Advance on note receivable   -     (600,000 )
Purchase of long-term investment in SAFE   (350,000 )   -  
Net proceeds from sale of warrants   5,640,000     -  
Repayment of loan provided to related party   31,457     34,823  
Payment for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired   -     (724,910 )
Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities   5,317,323     (1,781,810 )
         
Cash flows from financing activities        
Payments for finance leases   (12,568 )   (16,537 )
Proceeds from short-term and long-term debts   68,138     219,427  
Repayment of short-term and long-term debts   (453,048 )   (584,779 )
Repayment of insurance premium financing   (107,297 )   (266,756 )
Net proceeds from factoring arrangement   -     217,250  
Net repayment of factoring arrangement   (257,295 )   -  
Payments for debt issuance costs   -     (656 )
Distribution of dividends   (834,566 )   -  
Capital contribution from non-controlling shareholder   67,195     -  
Net cash flows used in financing activities   (1,529,441 )   (432,051 )
         
Effect of exchange rate changes   (68,730 )   (306,239 )
         
Net change in cash and cash equivalents   219,638     (4,977,761 )
         
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period   1,012,479     7,177,326  
         
Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period $ 1,232,117   $ 2,199,565  
         
Supplemental cash flow disclosures:        
Interest paid $ 104,880   $ 59,290  
Income taxes paid $ 201,035   $ 91,657  
         
Non-cash investing and financing transactions        
Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 125,735   $ 317,040  
Finance lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for finance lease liabilities $ -   $ 93,117  
Remeasurement of operating lease liabilities and right-of-use assets due to lease modification $ -   $ 12,579  
Insurance premium financing $ 172,689   $ 389,035  
Liabilities assumed in connection with purchase of property and equipment $ -   $ 9,602  
Common shares issued for acquisition of subsidiary $ -   $ 3,150,000  
Warrants converted to marketable securities $ 6,443,276   $ 1,257,868  
         

Primary Logo

