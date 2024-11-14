North Dakota Dental Association Endorses iCoreConnects Comprehensive Product Platform

OCOEE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCoreConnect Inc (NASDAQ: ICCT) (“iCore” or the “Company”), a leading provider of cloud-based software and technology solutions, has announced a new endorsement agreement with the North Dakota Dental Association (NDDA).

The NDDA’s endorsement adds them to a growing list of state dental associations backing iCoreConnect’s full suite of innovative cloud solutions tailored for the dental industry. With over 180 product endorsement agreements across the U.S., iCoreConnect continues demonstrating its commitment to improving workflow efficiency, productivity, and data security in dental practices nationwide.

Robert McDermott, CEO of iCoreConnect, highlighted the importance of state dental associations, saying, “The NDDA, like many others, plays a key role in advocacy, education, practice management, and public health. This endorsement reflects the NDDA’s commitment to advancing the dental profession and enhancing patient care across North Dakota.”

The NDDA has endorsed iCoreConnect’s complete iCoreEnterprise platform, which includes:

iCoreRx – Cloud ePrescribing + Electronic Prescribing for Controlled Substances (EPCS)

iCoreVerify – Automated Insurance Verification

iCoreVerifyPro – Full-Service Verifications

iCorePay – Digital Patient Statements, Billing & Payments

iCoreClaims – Dental Claims & Billing

iCoreExchange – Encrypted HIPAA Email

iCoreCodeGenius – Medical Coding for Dental

iCoreAcademy – Patient Education Video Library

iCoreAnalytics – Actionable Practice Analytics

iCoreCloud – Encrypted HIPAA Cloud Backup

iCoreHIPAA – HIPAA Compliance Platform

William Sherwin, Executive Director of the NDDA, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to endorse iCoreConnect’s cutting-edge cloud solutions. Their seamless integration not only enhances productivity and efficiency for our members, but also elevates patient care. With iCoreConnect’s proven success with state associations nationwide, we are excited to bring them to North Dakota and anticipate significant benefits from this partnership.

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect Inc. is a SaaS leader in cloud-based software and technology solutions, designed to enhance workflow productivity and profitability in healthcare.

About the North Dakota Dental Association

Established in 1889, the North Dakota Dental Association is a constituent organization chartered by the American Dental Association that is organized into 5 component districts. The NDDA represents over 87% of the dentists in North Dakota. NDDA members adhere to high ethical standards and follow a code of professional conduct.

According to their mission statement, "The North Dakota Dental Association is a leading advocate of oral health, promoting education and service to its members and the public."

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ‘believes,’ ‘estimates,’ ‘anticipates,’ ‘expects,’ ‘plans,’ ‘projects,’ ‘intends,’ ‘potential,’ ‘may,’ ‘could,’ ‘might,’ ‘will,’ ‘should,’ ‘approximately’ or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recently filed Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and updated from time to time in its Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Contacts

IR@icoreconnect.com

888.810.7706, ext 5

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.