Boundary-Pushing Skin Care Company Exoceuticals® Garners Beauty Innovation Award For “Beauty Innovation Technology Of The Year”

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Top Companies, Services and Products Within the Global Beauty Industry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Beauty Innovation Awards today announced Exoceuticals ®, a pioneering skin and hair care company at the forefront of regenerative and exosome-formulated skincare, has received the “Beauty Innovation Technology Of The Year” award. The Beauty Innovation Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Beauty care industry.

Exoceuticals® offers a first of its kind product line infused with a patented exosome technology, eXo³. The EXO SKIN SIMPLE® Collection elevates skin hydration, rejuvenation, and protection. Exoceuticals® proprietary eXo³ Exosomes aid in various cellular functions from combating affects of sun damage, post-laser and facial treatments, and helping to produce collagen and hyaluronic acid. eXo³ Exosomes benefit all skin types and are designed to deliver the building blocks required for skin repair, regeneration and to amplify the restorative processes of tired skin cells necessary to restore health skin affected by aging, environmental damaged and even stress.

The eXo³ Exosomes are produced from human adipose-derived stromal stem cells from the “lower layer” of skin: also known as fat. eXo³ Exosomes from these Adipose Stromal Cells are tuned to target and impact skin cells. As they are derived from skin itself, they “speak the language” of skin and can signal skin cells directly what is needed for rejuvenation.

Along with the eXo³ Exosomes, the company also uses their proprietary Next Gen Naturals™, a nutrient-rich blend of premium, natural skincare ingredients, including sea kelp, Irish sea moss, sea lettuce, brown algae, and noni fruit. In addition, the dermatologist-endorsed products are produced in a state-of-the-art facility that ensures purity, consistency, stability, and safety.

“At Exoceuticals, we have leveraged over 30 years of experience in stem cell medicine and tissue engineering to focus on regenerative skin care that addresses a growing demand among consumers for products that promote long-term skin health and vitality,” said Dr. Robin L. Smith, co-founder of Exoceuticals®. “We’re thrilled to receive the ‘Beauty Innovation Technology of the Year’ award from Beauty Innovation and we will continue to push the boundaries of anti-aging products to produce our proprietary form of exosomes that are optimized for skin rejuvenation and tuned to maximize the skin’s natural ability to heal and regenerate.”

The mission of the Beauty Innovation awards is to celebrate and highlight the efforts and success of innovators and leaders in the Beauty industry. Built to recognize the most outstanding companies, services and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry, the awards recognize a range of beauty industry categories, including Bath & Body, Hair, Skin, & Mens Grooming and more. The 2024 Beauty Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“In an industry often characterized by fleeting trends and gimmicks, Exoceuticals offers a genuine solution backed by scientific research and proven results. Exosomes play a crucial role in intercellular communication, carrying essential signals like nucleic acids (miRNAs) and proteins to neighboring cells. They serve as potent allies for skin health,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “Exoceuticals® is setting a new standard for regenerative skin care. By combining cutting-edge science with premium ingredients this revolutionary company is creating luxury products that truly transform the skin.”

During a 28-day independent clinical study, Exoceuticals® formulations improved fine lines and wrinkles, increasing collagen production and stimulating fibroblast proliferation, resulting in over 90% reduction in wrinkles, 100% increase in skin luminescence, almost 20% acceleration of cell renewal and 100% product satisfaction amongst study participants.

About The Beauty Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Beauty Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry. The Beauty Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of beauty industry companies and products including Bath and Body, Make-up, Skin, Retailers and Services, and more. For more information visit: www.beautyinnovationawards.com .

About Exoceuticals®

Exoceuticals® is a medical-grade exosome-based skincare line utilizing a patented exosome technology in all of their products, setting a new standard for regenerative skincare. Their line of science-backed products is formulated to address a variety of skin concerns, promoting a healthy, youthful appearance, and contributing to overall health benefits.

Media Contact:

Travis Grant

Beauty Innovation Awards

travis@independentinnovationawards.com

949.667.4475

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.