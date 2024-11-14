Delavie Sciences Recognized With Beauty Innovation Awards’ “Skincare Innovation Of The Year” For Their Revolutionary Line Of Skincare From Space

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Beauty Innovation Awards, an independent recognition platform highlighting the most innovative companies, services, and products in the highly competitive Beauty care industry, today announced that Delavie Sciences is the recipient of the “Skincare Innovation of the Year” award for their Aeonia line of products.

The Delavie Sciences’s Aeonia family of products: The Age Defying Serum, Gentle Age Defying Serum and Eye Refresh have all been formulated with the innovative proprietary ingredient, Bacillus Lysate. Derived from a microorganism that spent 18 months outside the International Space Station, research has shown the ingredient possesses age defying properties. Bacillus Lysate is a proven antioxidant that sequesters UVA-induced free radicals, stimulates the signaling protein Sirt1 which is linked to aging, increases cellular Hyaluronic acid production as well as demonstrates improvements in skin moisture and pigmentation.

Delavie Sciences has integrated Bacillus Lysate into its Aeonia Collection, which addresses fine lines and wrinkles, dullness, dark spots, hyperpigmentation, and more.

The Aeonia serum is light, making it a perfect stand-alone solution for any skin type when used as part of an everyday skin care regimen. Benefits include reducing the appearance of hyperpigmentation by inhibiting the activity of tyrosinase and decreasing melanin production; An increase in skin's firmness, tightness, and elasticity; Improvement in skin smoothness, brightness, and radiance; And a 39% boost in skin moisture content after just one use. The Gentle version of this serum was created to provide the same benefits for those with diagnosed sensitive skin. In addition, the Aeonia Eye refresh provides moisture and regulates the visible signs of aging around the eyes such as fine lines, puffiness, dark circles, dullness and wrinkles. The Space Foundation™ recognizes Bacillus Lysate as Certified Space Technology™ due to having been developed based on an active research program on the International Space Station.

About The Beauty Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Beauty Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry. The Beauty Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of beauty industry companies and products including Bath and Body, Make-up, Skin, Retailers and Services, and more. For more information visit: www.beautyinnovationawards.com .

