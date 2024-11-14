The Future of AI PC: Market Segmentation, Growth Projections, Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

Delray Beach, FL, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI PC market is projected to grow from USD 50.61 billion in 2024 to USD 231.30 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.82% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

Al-powered PCs are designed for processing, mining, and even executing immediate analysis of data and, hence, are most valuable, especially in data-intensive industries such as finance, healthcare, and retail. The integration of high-processing NPUs is one of the key drivers for the AI PC market. These NPUs have enabled the development of advanced AI PCs that are capable of handling complex computations involved in AI tasks.

Attractive Opportunities in the AI PC Market

The growing demand for AI- based gaming PCs is expected to fuel the market growth in the coming years

Government-led investments in AI R&D to boost digital transformation is projected fuel AI PC market growth in Asia Pacific.

Product launches and partnerships would offer lucrative opportunities for market players in the next five years.

Major vendors in the AI PC companies includes:

Apple Inc. (US),

Dell Inc. (US),

HP Development Company, L.P. (US),

Lenovo (China),

ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Taiwan),

Intel Corporation (US),

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (US),

NVIDIA Corporation (US),

Acer Inc. (Taiwan), and

Microsoft (US).

AI PC Market Segmentation Analysis:

In 2030 Asia Pacific is Expected to Register Highest CAGR in AI PC Market

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in 2030, driven by rapid technological adoption, rising disposable incomes, and growing demand for AI-powered devices across markets in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The investments in AI R&D, supplemented by robust government initiatives for digital transformation, are further fuelling the growth of the market. Asia Pacific is also likely to be a big hub for AI PC innovations due to the fast-growing technology-friendly population and the massive hardware manufacturers.

Desktop/Notebook segment is expected to hold largest market share in AI PC market during forecast period

Due to the widespread application of desktops/notebooks in consumer and enterprise segments, desktops and notebooks are expected to dominate the AI PC market during the forecast period. They are mainly based on a powerful hardware configuration, making them feasible for any high computational complexity AI algorithms demand. With the advancement of AI hardware, such as improved GPUs and specialized processors, desktops and notebooks are increasingly becoming powerful enough to process complex AI workloads.

Windows segment is expected to hold largest market share in AI PC market during forecast period

By 2030, the Windows OS segment is projected to hold the largest market share in the AI PC market. Several PC manufacturers, such as Dell Inc. (US), Lenovo (China), and ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (China), whose major focus is on Windows OS-based PC, are expected to launch various AI PC models during the forecast period.

AI PC Market Dynamics:

DRIVER: Advancements in GenAI and ML

The rapid progress in Generative Al and ML technologies is one of the key factors driving the growth of the Al PC market. It has been revolutionized by the development of sophisticated deep learning and ML algorithms pertaining to the way Al systems are able to process and analyze very high amounts of data.

OPPORTUNITY: Increasing adoption of AI PCs in enterprise

The rising adoption of Al PCs in enterprises is one of the significant opportunities for the AI PC market, as business firms across different sectors are realizing the potential benefits of improving productivity, efficiency, and innovation through Al. Advanced systems could process and analyze large volumes of structured and unstructured data for insights into enhanced decision-making, risk management, and strategic planning processes.

CHALLENGES: High Costs of AI-optimized Hardware

AI PCs are generally more hardware-intensive, requiring a high specification or a more substantial range of CPUs, GPUs, NPUs, or TPUs that are more expensive than standard components. Increasingly high-level graphics cards and processor systems tend to push up the cost levels of these PCs, which, therefore, tends to remain elusive to consumer pockets and smaller businesses.

