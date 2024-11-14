Wanda Smith and Marta Chavatel of Symphony Placements to be Featured on Close Up Radio

THE VILLAGES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When people first hear the name Symphony Placements they don’t immediately get it, thinking is this where I can find a new sax guy for my band? There is, however, a true musical connection, in the concept of sync. The managerial team at Symphony Placements strives to provide people, on a temporary, temporary to permanent and direct hire basis, who will mesh with a client’s current staff and company culture, people who can quickly acclimate to the beat of the company and position. This staffing firm truly does bring harmony to the needs of diverse companies based in their charter Maryland region and now across the United States

Their management team includes two staffing experts: founder and 25+ year veteran of the personnel industry, Wanda Smith, and her protégé and business partner, Marta. The two met during a consulting assignment Wanda was working on years back, and a unique partnership was forged. Symphony Placements itself was launched in 2006 and has become a go-to resource ever since. They are proud of the client relationships some now going on for as long as 10 years. This company has distinguished itself in the market by being flexible, customer friendly, reliable, trustworthy, and transparent. The results are evident in servicing contracts for the same companies for this long, which in this industry is almost unheard of. They are also recognized for their high business ethics, all of which bonded the two principals and compelled Marta to join full time in 2012.

Both Wanda Smith and Marta Chavatel will be part of the rousing conversation when Close Up Radio features the influencers this November as part of their Empowering Women in America series. They will discuss their unique consultative approach, job trends and changes in a post COVID world, and strategies for women to discover and follow their passions.

Symphony Placements has an excellent record of accomplishment with clients in both government and private sectors, and various genres often supplemental staffing for organizations engaged in Federal and State government contracts. Companies are no longer having to shop in different states for augmented staffing because the company they have forged relationships with does not have coverage in those states. Symphony clients are just really happy knowing they may bid on contracts across the continental US, and they will work with the same management team. The recruiters have been successfully placing staff in some of the same contracts, they know what skills, attitude, and culture of the company.

They can focus on a few significant talent areas such as large project staffing, customer contact centers, customer service, medical, administrative and legal services. Much of their business comes from repeat clients and referrals, a measure of performance and client value. When taking on each assignment they apply a consultative approach, digging deeply to understand the client’s business and personality. They also research factors like labor pools, competitive local wages, and childcare, to avoid attrition and maximize retention of the hires. From day one, the team has done more listening than talking and are honest about expectations. Clients really appreciate all that legwork, Marta notes.

“A lot of the jobs lost during COVID shutdowns are returning to group settings now, for instance call centers. The uptick in employment is not truly about new job creation but putting displaced people back to work. An accurate sign of no real recession, however, is when there is an increase in hiring people for certain industries like mortgage lending, and when companies are laying out funds for the acquisition of new equipment or training programs. As a solutions company we are the first to see these trends.”

What started as a local firm in Baltimore MD hiring 2 to 3 people for one company has now blossomed into an industry leading placement firm contracted for hundreds of hires by increasingly larger international clients. They have also invested in screening/payroll systems and digital technology that enable them to source, interview, check, and hire for companies in multiple nationwide locations. Symphony Placements, the firm certainly has grown yet maintains its personal small company feel.

Wanda Smith is proud of all that she and her firm have accomplished and says she is a role model for female empowerment. She launched Symphony Placements as a widow at the age of 59. They are distinguished today as a woman owned business handling government and private placements with finesse. Symphony Placements is certified as a MBE, DBE, WBE, and SWARM in states across the United States.

“I followed my passion and haven’t done that badly. I built something larger than I had ever envisioned. We have a succession plan in place for the company, and Marta will continue to carry the torch in the CEO position. My dream will not die.”

Close Up Radio will feature Wanda Smith of Symphony Placements in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Monday November 18th at 1pm Eastern and Doug Llewelyn on Monday November 25th at 1pm Eastern

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest(s) please call 347-996-3389

For more information about Wanda and the firm visit https://www.symphonyplacements.com/

