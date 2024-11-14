Ilham Aliyev met with President of Nepal

AZERBAIJAN, November 14 - On November 14, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Ramchandra Paudel, President of Nepal.

President Paudel expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality and praised the high-level organization of COP29. He noted with pleasure his exposure to Azerbaijani culture during his visit and voiced hope that COP29 would consider the interests of developing nations like Nepal.

The Nepalese President highlighted the existing friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Nepal, mentioning cooperation within international organizations as well as on climate change, and sustainable development matters.

He pointed out that he was deeply impressed by Azerbaijan’s progress and stated that Nepal, now entering a phase of sustainable development after a lengthy transition, is eager to attract foreign investors, particularly in the tourism and hydropower sectors.

Ramchandra Paudel went on to say that despite its low carbon emissions, Nepal faces serious consequences from climate change.

President Ilham Aliyev noted the historic significance of this first meeting between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Nepal, expressing hope that it would give a boost to bilateral relations. He emphasized the importance of enhancing economic and trade ties.

The meeting also included discussions on cooperation and mutual support within the UN and other international organizations, political consultations between the foreign ministries, and climate change collaboration during Azerbaijan’s COP presidency.

The President of Nepal invited his Azerbaijani counterpart for an official visit to Nepal.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed gratitude for the invitation.

The Nepalese President presented a keepsake to President Ilham Aliyev.