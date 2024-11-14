MEC Madoda Sambatha extends solidarity and support to farmer Christopher Maema following tragic loss of 53 cattle due to lightning

MEC Sambatha extends solidarity and support to farmer Christopher Maema following tragic loss of 53 cattle due to lightning

Mahikeng —In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the livelihood of Ngaka Modiri Molema farmer Mr. Christopher Maema was severely impacted when a lightning strike tragically claimed the lives of fifty-three (53) of his valuable cattle on Sunday, 10 November 2024, on his farm located 40km Northwest of Zeerust town.

Despite this devastating loss, Mr. Maema found solace in the unwavering support extended by MEC Madoda Sambatha, who personally visited his farm on Wednesday, 13 November 2024, to show solidarity and offer encouragement.

Expressing deep empathy for Mr. Maema’s plight, MEC Sambatha acknowledged the severe financial and emotional toll of this unexpected event. “It is heartbreaking to witness the challenges faced by our farmers, especially when nature strikes in such an unforeseen way,” MEC Sambatha said.

During the visit, Mr. Maema, visibly moved by the Department’s gesture, expressed his gratitude. "Having the support of our leaders and the Department has given me a renewed sense of hope. I know I’m not alone in this, and as a man, I will have to soldier on," he shared.

Upon learning of the incident, the Department promptly dispatched a team to Mr. Maema’s farm. The team conducted a thorough assessment to determine the extent of the damage and is currently compiling a comprehensive report to guide support efforts in the wake of this unfortunate event.

Through this show of solidarity, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development reaffirms its commitment to the farming community, ensuring that no farmer stands alone in the face of hardship.

Image captions:: MEC Madoda Sambatha on site: Walking with Christopher Maema to assess damage after tragic lightning strike claimed 53 Bonsmara cattle.

