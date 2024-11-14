Rental statistics for the 3rd quarter of 2024

MACAU, November 14 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average rent per square metre of usable area for residential units in Macao was MOP137 in the third quarter of 2024, up by 1.6% quarter-on-quarter. Meanwhile, the average rent for shops dropped by 1.1% to MOP491, mainly due to the relatively low average rent of new leases.

Analysed by district, the average rents for residential units in NATAP (MOP168), NAPE & Aterros da Baía da Praia Grande (MOP141) and Baixa da Taipa (MOP136) increased by 4.6%, 1.9% and 1.6% respectively quarter-on-quarter, while the average rent for those in Coloane (MOP147) decreased by 0.1%. With respect to usable area, the average rents per square metre for residential units with a floor area of less than 50 square metres (MOP168) and those with an area between 50 and 99.9 square metres (MOP136) rose by 1.7% and 1.4% respectively quarter-on-quarter.

The average rents for shops in Areia Preta & Iao Hon (MOP468) and Baixa de Macau (MOP709) showed respective decreases of 5.8% and 2.1% quarter-on-quarter. Meanwhile, the average rent for shops in NAPE & Aterros da Baía da Praia Grande (MOP625) increased by 0.4%.

The average rent per square metre of usable area for industrial units went down by 0.6% quarter-on-quarter to MOP123, and that for office units decreased by 0.5% to MOP296.

In comparison with the third quarter of 2023, the average rent for residential units grew by 4.4%, whereas the average rents for office units, shops and industrial units fell by 2%, 0.6% and 0.3% respectively.

Data of Rental Statistics are obtained from the declarations of leasing of real estate for property tax of the Financial Services Bureau. The type of building unit is classified according to the end-use in property registration. Statistical coverage includes rental of the entire building unit with an unexpired lease, excluding units owned by the SAR Government or charitable organisations, etc.