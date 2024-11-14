Juan Felipe Santos selected as Top VP of the Year in Strategic Partnership by IAOTP

Juan Felipe Santos honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Juan Felipe Santos, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships of Vox, was recently selected as Top VP of the Year in Strategic Partnership for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over a decade of experience in the Telco and technology industry, developing high-level businesses, Mr. Santos’ focus is on analyzing the market to offer innovative and customized solutions that meet the specific needs of customers. He is currently the VP of Strategic Partnerships Americas where he leads the operation of the American continent, establishing new strategic alliances and strengthening existing relationships. Throughout his career, he has developed extensive experience in consultative sales, project planning and execution, as well as product and process development and launches. In addition, his superior skills in the management of multiple digital platforms necessary for daily work, as well as in the planning and acquisition of KPIs has his standing out for his ability to develop and maintain strong external relationships that drive business growth and success. His focus is on excellence and innovation leading teams and projects to success, driving business growth and exceeding client expectations every step of the way.Prior to his career, Mr. Santos studied at Colegio Abraham Lincoln and Universidad de La Sabana in the Professional Training Program with focus on International Marketing and Logistics Management as well as International Marketing and Logistics Administration.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Santos has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. He was awarded Top 25 most influential people in roaming, messaging and interconnect industry for two consecutive editions 2024 - 2022 by ROCCO. This year, he will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala next December in New York City for his selection as Top VP of the Year in Strategic Partnership.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Santos for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Mr. Santos attributes his success to his perseverance, commitment and mentors he had along the way. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his family and friends, practicing sports and traveling. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

