Everyday Heroes: Traci Loker Honored

Dual court clerk Traci Loker, based in Stockville, works in a very old building with persistent maintenance issues. This past year, building challenges have only intensified. Despite dealing with bats, mold, leaks, lack of air conditioning, loss of running water, and continuous construction, Loker has remained dedicated to ensuring access to justice. Her commitment extends to commuting to other counties for court hearings when needed.

Traci, thank you for bringing humor and a positive attitude to the many trials and tribulations that go beyond your clerk duties.

