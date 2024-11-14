Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Forecast : Expected to Triple by 2030 with 12.5% CAGR | AMR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, The automatic identification and data capture market size was valued at $37.18 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach at $121.07 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13147 Rise in adoption of AIDC solutions drives the growth of the global automatic identification and data capture market. However, high costs associated with installation of automatic identification and data capture system paired with the rise in concerns about malware attacks and security breaches restrain the market to some extent. On the other hand, surge in government regulations for the adoption of AIDC solutions forecasts presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global automatic identification and data capture market based on offering, product, technology, industry vertical, and region.Based on offering, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 15.2% from 2021 to 2030.Based on technology, the radio frequency identification segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the smart cards segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.2% from 2021 to 2030.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automatic-identification-and-data-capture-market/purchase-options Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding one-third of the global automatic identification and data capture market share , and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.10% during the forecast period.𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :Cognex Corporation,Datalogic S.p.A.,Honeywell,NXP Semiconductors N.V.,Panasonic Corporation,SICK AG,Synaptics Incorporated,Thales,Toshiba,Zebra Technologies.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A13147 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the global automatic identification and data capture market.Initially, the pandemic gave way to several obstacles, including the availability of resources and skilled workforce, which affected the growth of the market.However, rise in demand for e-commerce paired with the surge in demand for digital infrastructure across the government and retail sector fueled the market growth.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Connected Device Analytics MarketHyperconnectivity MarketEnterprise Data Management MarketMaritime Digitization MarketLanguage Translation Software Market

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.