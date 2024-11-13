Statement by Premier King on the passing of John Horgan

CANADA, November 13 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island issued the following statement on the passing of former British Columbia Premier and former Canadian Ambassador to Germany, John Horgan:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my friend, former Premier of British Columbia and former Ambassador to Germany, John Horgan.

I had the pleasure of serving around the Council of the Federation table with John for three years, during some of the most challenging times in our country’s history and during some major negotiations between the federal and provincial, territorial governments. John served as Chair of the Council where his commitment for bettering the lives of all Canadians was on full display under his leadership, and his distinct ability to unify and strengthen our country was always his ultimate goal.

My deepest condolences go out to his wife, Ellie, and their two sons, Nate and Evan, and all that were lucky enough to call John a friend. “