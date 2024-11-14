Bybit Web3 Launches World’s Largest GameFi Playground at Crypto Ark-ade as GameFi Market Size Surges to $20bn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, celebrates its 6th anniversary by championing a GameFi revival, heralded in its latest industry report.

To mark the occasion, Bybit Web3 is also launching an exclusive Crypto Ark-ade to showcase emerging GameFi protocols and games, where players can explore a curated collection of blockchain-based titles across Base, Solana, opBNB, TON, and Xterio. With 360,000 USDT in prizes, the event underscores Bybit Web3’s commitment to advancing GameFi and highlights the sector’s growth this year.

Bybit Learn GameFi Industry Report calls a 2024 revival with 3,500 Web3 games

A recent Bybit report offers a comprehensive overview of the burgeoning industry at the intersection of gaming and on-chain finance. Titled GameFi: Reviving the New Era of Gaming, the report delves into a sector valued at approximately $20.3 billion—still a fraction of the $196 billion traditional video gaming market in 2023, filled with untapped potential.

Since Aug. 2024, the GameFi sector has recorded a rebound at 35%. It also outperformed major cryptocurrencies BTC and ETH at the time of the report’s release, growing over 160% compared to 119% for BTC and ETH combined. With around 3,500 Web3 games, the landscape is dominated by leading blockchains such as BNB Chain, Ethereum, and Polygon.

Meeting the GameFi Superstars at Bybit Web3 Crypto Ark-ade

The best players in Bybit Web3’s Crypto Ark-ade will divide up two grand prize pools: Solo Mission and Squad Mission, with the former boasting 260,000 USDT worth of multi-coin drops, points, and in-game assets, and the latter 10,000 USDT in airdrops.

The immersive journey features enticing aesthetics and a smooth Web3 experience and offers a gameplay experience to all kinds of players. The Ark-ade promises to transport users to the Web3 universe in a fun ride with the best-known names among GameFi dApps, connecting leading chains in the ecosystem.

This GameFi season at Bybit Web3 features a diversity of Web3 games ranging from rearing, and strategy to animal crossing types. The lineup includes the popular Catizen on TON, Sonic, the first atomic SVM chain on Solana, Xterio Games from the AI gaming camp, ElfinGames, nifty_island, scifi shooter game LowLifeforms, SuperChampsHQ and play-to-earn Legend of Arcadia.

“The Crypto Ark is all inclusive. We try to onboard as wide a variety as possible when we build out our Web3 world and connect our community to innovative projects,” said Emily Bao, Head of Spot and Web3 at Bybit. “Bybit Web3 brings on the GameFi season for all fun-seeking crypto lovers looking for one place to access all the top chains.”

Users can find out more about Bybit Web3’s Crypto Ark-ade pop-up. Terms and conditions: It's GameFi SZN at Bybit's Crypto Ark-ade!

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #BybitWeb3

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 130 million wallet addresses across over 30 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, trusted by over 50 million users globally.

Join the revolution now and open the door to your Web3 future with Bybit.

For more details about Bybit Web3, please visit Bybit Web3.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Contact

Head of PR

Tony Au

Bybit

tony.au@bybit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.