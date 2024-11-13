Two Chicago Residents Sentenced for Sex Trafficking a Minor

A Chicago man was sentenced today to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking a minor victim and distributing child sexual abuse material. His co-defendant, a Chicago woman, was sentenced previously to 19 years in prison for conspiracy to sex traffic the minor.

According to court documents, in April 2022, Geremy Glass, 35, and Markita Tidwell, 25, sex trafficked a minor whom they met in Chicago. Glass posted online advertisements, set the prices, and communicated with potential commercial sex purchasers. Tidwell provided transportation and registered hotel rooms for the arranged sexual encounters. Both defendants received a portion of the proceeds. In mid-May 2022, Tidwell and Glass transported the minor victim to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where the defendants forced the minor to engage in as many as 15 commercial sex encounters in a day. During the trafficking, when the victim attempted to stop or take breaks, Glass was physically violent with her, including dragging her out of the house and slamming her face into a car window. In communicating with commercial sex purchasers, Glass sent sexually explicit images of the victim more than 50 times. Law enforcement received a call from hotel staff in Tuscaloosa stating that there was a young woman who appeared to be abused, which led to the recovery of the minor victim and the arrest of Glass and Tidwell.

On Sept. 26, Glass pleaded guilty to one count of sex trafficking a minor by force, fraud, or coercion and one count of distribution of child pornography. Glass’s term of imprisonment will be followed by a lifetime term of supervised release. On June 27, Tidwell pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to sex traffic a minor. Tidwell’s term of imprisonment will be followed by 20 years of supervised release.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona for the Northern District of Alabama; and Special Agent in Charge Carlton L. Peeples of the FBI Birmingham Field Office made the announcement.

FBI Birmingham’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigated the case along with FBI Chicago, FBI Milwaukee, the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force, the University of Alabama Police Department, Tuscaloosa Police Department, and Northport Police Department.

Trial Attorney Gwendelynn Bills of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) and Assistant U.S. Attorney R. Leann White for the Northern District of Alabama prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Justice Department. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.